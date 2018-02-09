Hillaryâ€™s boys helped Steele write the dossier

Every day we learn about more corruption on the part of Hillary. Lying about Benghazi, selling 20% of our uranium to Russia, and using an unsecure email server and lying about it are only the most recent. We can look back on Whitewater, FBI Filegate, Travelgate, and attacking the female victims of her husband, Bill Clinton. There is so much corruption that we are becoming numb to more disclosures. The latest is that Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer, friends and associates of Hillary and Bill Clinton, supplied information to Christopher Steele for his smear job referred to as a “dossier.”

Congressman Trey Gowdy confirmed on the Martha McCallum show on February 6th that Blumenthal supplied information to Steele. The last time we heard the word ‘dossier” was from Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau in A Shot in the Dark. Although a bumbler, Clouseau was funny and honest. Steele, on the other hand, was merely a highly paid lackey acting as a conduit to pass information packaged as an investigation from Hillary to the FBI for the FBI to use against Trump. We know that the Steele dossier was paid for by Hillary and the DNC. We know that Steele supposedly relied on paid Russian informants. We know that Comey testified in Congress on June 6, 2017 that the dossier was unverified. Now we learn that Hillary’s boys, Blumenthal and Shearer, supplied information to Steele for his dossier. In addition to paying for the Steele dossier, Hillary helped write it. Before we knew that Hillary helped write the dossier, it was clear that the dossier was insufficient to establish probable cause for the FISA warrants. Comey testified that the dossier was unverified, relied on paid Russian informants, and the warrant applications did not state that Hillary and the DNC paid Steele. It was bad enough that Hillary and the DNC paid Steele. But the FISA warrants do not disclose that Hillary’s boys contributed information to Steele for his dossier. The FISA courts grant warrants in over 99% of cases. But I doubt even a FISA court would grant a search warrant to spy on the Trump campaign if it had been informed that the information the warrant application was supplied by Hillary Clinton.