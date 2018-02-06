Hillary Clinton unconsciously satirizes herself in Georgetown speech

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton predicted Monday during a human rights event at Georgetown University that climate change will force women to “bear the brunt of looking for the food, looking for the firewood, looking for the place to migrate to …”

The joke is on Hillary, perhaps the least self-aware person ever to be a major party presidential candidate (with the possible exception of John Kerry). Kathryn Blackhurst reports for Lifezette :

Such migration won’t be led by men, she maintained, but rather by women “when all of the grass is finally gone as the desertification moves south and you have to keep moving your livestock or your crops are no longer growing.”

For a former secretary of state, she is amazingly out of touch with the demographic makeup of the wave of refugees that has overwhelmed Europe: overwhelmingly males, most of military service age. But hey, she's never let facts get in the way of her demagoguery before.

File photo: Gage Sherman

Obviously, she’s never heard the old joke about newspaper headlines on the day the world ends.

God decided He was finally fed up with the human race and decided to end it for good. He called up a reporter at the New York Times to tell him the news: The world would end the day after tomorrow. The reporter tried to talk God out of it, but God was firm and wouldn't be swayed. The reporter then asked if he had an exclusive. God said that He was going to call three other newspapers. Headlines the next day: The New York Times: "God says world to end tomorrow; story and analysis on page B11." The Wall Street Journal: "God says world to end tomorrow; market to close early" USA Today: "IT'S OVER!" The Washington Post: "God says world to end tomorrow; women and minorities hardest hit."

But the biggest joke of all is the name of the ceremony at which she delivered her craziness: