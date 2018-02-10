Hilarious double standard on military parades

Democratic [r]ep. Jackie Speier called Trump's idea of a military parade "authoritarian," while Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse compared the practice to something that would be done by North Korea[.]

When President Trump called for a military parade, the media outrage machine went into overdrive, with comparisons to North Korean military parades being heard. Via the Daily Caller :

Via the Daily Wire:

"Trump's Military Parade Draws Bipartisan Rebuke," reported Politico. The typically hysterical Washington Post, where democracy dies in darkness, reported as news, not commentary, "Military Parades Are About Ego and Power. Of Course Trump Wants One." WPXI News [actually, the AP] lamented, "Trump Flirts With Flashy Military Parade Long Eschewed By US."

But then an awkward video arose of Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of Senate Dems, calling for a military parade in 2014:

Err...umm…awkward!

Robert Harding attempted to differentiate the good Schumer parade from the bad Trump parade.

Schumer wanted a parade to honor veterans who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He suggested a ticker-tape parade similar to those held in honor of veterans who served in past wars.

President Trump also wanted to honor veterans. So I guess it is the ticker-tape and New York City location that convey immunity. Is Wall Street holy territory now?

And here is what really bothers him, I guess:

Trump's reasoning for a parade is [very] different. He wants to showcase the U.S. military. This would be an exhibition. There would be soldiers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, military hardware rolling down the street[,] and aircraft flying overhead.

And that's bad because...?

Update from Monica Showalter: Dinesh D'Souza, out on Twitter, has another thought: