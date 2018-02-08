Eric Holder's ego trip for president

Former Attorney General Eric Holder refused to rule out the possibility that he would run for president in 2020, and said he will decide before the end of the year if there is to be "another chapter" in his political life.

So the man who said he couldn't stand working in the private sector, spied on journalists, wanted to bring Khalid Sheikh Mohammad to New York for trial, condemned voter ID laws, went after Arizona for trying to enforce federal immigration laws, prosecuted the innocent Ted Stevens of Alaska to cost him his Senate seat, brought us the Fast and Furious gunrunning scandal, and utterly politicized the Department of Justice is running for president? This should be a good one. Eric Holder is back and thinking about running. NBC reports :

"We'll see," Holder said when a reporter asked him about a possible run for president during a breakfast Wednesday hosted by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington. "I think I'll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there is another chapter in my government service," Holder said, according to reporters who attended the event.

When he says he'll "see," it means he's checking out his fundraising prospects and probably doing a few internal polls to make sure he wouldn't be utterly humiliated if he did. So yeah, he's running.

Hot Air's Allahpundit has a great analysis but concludes he's not running, he's just trying to get attention for his redistricting plan to gerrymander more Democrats into office as the chief of the Democratic National Committee's National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

I'm gonna disagree.

Holder makes a lot of sense, because number one, there aren't any other offices for him, as Hot Air notes. NBC says he might do for the Senate in New York, but even there, the house is full. Yet in his snooty arrogance and divisiveness, he embodies the rage of the Democratic elites these days. Democrats read that as 'fighter.' Right about now, that is what desperate Democrats think they want, and in the past, even the Obamatons have criticized Holder for that. I don't know if he'll attack fellow Democrats running, but one takeaway from Trump's election is that he too was a fighter and we know Democrats were watching. No other Democrat in the possible running - Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, John Kerry, Joe Biden comes close to claiming that.

He also is likely to energize the black vote, despite his light skin and Caribbean rather than African-American background. Democrats know that energizing the black vote is key to the last time they won the election, and the rest of their bench - Willie Brown's former mistress, Kamala Harris, scandal-plagued Corey Booker, and dull Deval Patrick aren't cutting it. The nasty, hateful visage of Holder might energize someone.

All the same, Holder would have a lot of opponents, based on his long, arrogant, record of abusing power. He was, after all, the only U.S. Attorney General cited for contempt of Congress, based on his utter contempt for the law.

It's also significant that he's said he doesn't like working in the private sector, meaning, he has a bad need to exert power over others, via government. So the whole thing looks like an ego trip for a man with a big head. He may energize the Democrats, but he is likely to energize the Republicans even more.