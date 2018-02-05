Dreamers, Be Angry with Democrats

Dreamers have been lied to by the Democrats for years. Their parents were lied to about coming to America illegally and how safe they would be from deportation in spite of consistent power changes in American politics. Chuck Schumer and other Democratic politicians say if Dreamers are deported back to Mexico, then it will be the Republicans’ fault for sending them somewhere they have never known. However, that is not true. This entire DACA issue is the Democratic party’s fault.

The Democrats encouraged illegal immigration with their policies. Los Angeles alone gave out $1.3 billion in two years to illegal immigrants. By doing this, they told Mexican citizens the trek across the desert was worth the risk. The Democrats of California gave free money and benefits to these people knowing there was a chance the Federal government could get involved and make life very difficult, but they did it anyway. Obama’s flagrant scoffing at the immigration laws encouraged a flow of illegal migrants into America. Obama created false hope for illegals when he signed the DACA executive order, which basically rewrote immigration law. After Obama said he could not unilaterally write amnesty into law, he superseded current immigration laws and did it anyway. By doing this, Obama created a false sense of security and hope for these people. The Democrats pranced out and began touting this as a major achievement, as if a bill had been passed by Congress. Republican fingerprints are not on the DACA order. If the Democrats are going to be angry with anyone, they need to look at their own actions. Now, Democrats are mad because Republicans are trying to follow the law. Yes, Dreamers are 800,000 young adults who grew up in America, but the bottom line is they are illegal immigrants. The Dreamers are angry with Republicans for wanting to enforce immigration laws. They should redirect their animosity to the Democrats, who lied to get their parents into the country and placed them in this unfortunate situation. If Obama and the Democrats followed immigration laws, the Dreamers would not be in this situation. In the case of DACA, Obama and the Democrats were shortsighted. They saw an opportunity to bring in more people who typically vote Democratic once they are legal. Now, President Trump is enforcing the immigration laws and it has become a point of contention. Democrats placed politics before people and this is what happens. If Democrats are going to be angry at anyone, they should be angry with themselves for not passing amnesty when they had control of the House and Senate in Obama’s first two years. Other than that, this is politics. John Washington is a political and current events junkie with strong conservative leanings. He has also been published in LibertyNation.com. He can be followed on Twitter @JohnWashBlog.