Dems go despicable as the Russia Collusion plot to impeach Trump explodes in their faces

Clarice Feldman’s must-read column today explains the trap-of-their-own-making that FBI and DOJ officials and their media allies have fallen into. They know well that the Nunes memo is only the first step in exposing the illegal, unconstitutional, and regime-altering steps taken under President Barack Obama’s presidency to fix a presidential election, and failing that, to oust a duly elected president not to their liking.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is about to release his report on Steele, the FBI, and the dossier. The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General is about to release his report on the FBI and DOJ handling of the Clinton investigation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has referred the allegations about the DOJ and FBI officials to the Inspector General for further investigation.

Their panic that is developing is leading people in responsible positions to expose themselves as not merely deplorable, but actually despicable in their responses. Here are three examples, but rest assured there will be more people issuing what amount to threats of civil unrest or subversion.

Donny Deutsch is an advertising executive of some repute, and formerly enjoyed his own television show on MSNBC, but now is confined to serving as a commentator on that network. His response to the release of the Nunes memo was to call for a revolution. Not a metaphorical revolution, but a take-to-the-streets revolution. Watch it for yourself. I believe that this is called “sedition.”

Note that Deutsch lately has taken to using dehumanizing language to describe Republicans, calling them “cockroaches” – creatures that ought to be exterminated. It echoes the slogan of the Symbionese Liberation Army: “Death to the fascist insect.”

The second example comes from Congressman Eric Swalwell, who appeared Friday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, in one of the most remarkable segments in cable news history. Not only did the United States Congressman refuse to answer the apt questions Carlson posed, and not only did he obnoxiously talk over Carlson when he attempted to ask him direct questions on topic, he actually accused the Fox News host of serving Vadimir Putin.

The blogger Imperator Rex makes the point that this was not mere rudeness:

The scumbag is sane and knows exactly what he is doing, which is whipping up a truly crazed base.

But even worse – chilling, actually -- than these two is the threat issued on CNN air by a deep stater, former CIA counterintelligence agent, Phil Mudd. Via Gateway Pundit:

Phil Mudd: The workforce is going to look and this and say, this is an attack on our ability to conduct an investigation with integrity… The FBI people, I’m going to tell you, “are ticked” and they’re going to be saying, I guarantee you, “You think you can push this off this?”… You better think again, Mr. President. You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.

CNN was so proud of this moment that it tweeted it:

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people "are ticked" and they'll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We've been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We're going to win" https://t.co/5x39x20g3e pic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Mudd is quite a piece of work:

This is the same idiot who last year said of Trump on CNN “the government’s gonna kill this guy.” https://t.co/jeELryciB0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 3, 2018

I think that these three prominent people make it quite clear that they are happy to change the nature of our regime from a constitutional republic to something else – a revolutionary government, perhaps with guillotines or gulags – or a government run by and for the secret police bureaucrats.