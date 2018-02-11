Democrats pal it up with Louis Farrakhan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani

It wasn't something Democrats wanted anyone to know, but sure enough, photos have emerged of top Democratic leaders partying it up with one of Iran's top mullahs, President Hassan Rouhani, and radical anti-semitic Nation of Islam founder, Louis Farrakhan, back in 2013 .

Three Democratic congressmen attended a private dinner hosted by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013, a new report reveals. Reps. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Andre Carson of Indiana and Gregory Meeks of New York attended the private dinner, along with Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite who leads the black supremacist group Nation of Islam.

What exactly does this say about the people in charge of the Democratic Party?

The three congressional dupes, Keith Ellison, Gregory Meeks, and Andre Carson not only got in bed with one of the monster Iranian rulers right under our noses, doing it with the full knowledge of how the mullahs suppressed Iranian democracy campaigners in 2009, they also partied hearty with the U.S.'s loudest and most demonic of radical reverends, the former Gene Walcott or Calypso Louie Farrakhan, a man whose anti-Semitism is matched only by his anti-Americanism.

All anyone can conclude from this is that the party has swung very hard left.

Should a guy like Farrakhan have any influence or power whatsoever? He shouldn't, based on his views. But here he is, with enough pull to bring in three U.S. congressman, including one who later almost came to lead the Democratic Party, to visit with America's most dangerous enemy, the Iranian mullahs, and a good time was had by all.

Powerline's Scott Johnson has a good take on the inordinate influence these gamy extremists have on top Democrats who are now running things in that opposition party.

Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Keith Ellison is now the Vice Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He’s not some inconsequential backbencher from flyover land. He embodies the alliance of radical Islam and the Democratic Party. He signifies.

So will this revelation about who influences the Democrats result in a much-needed housecleaning in that party? Have we heard any condemnations from the likes of Nancy Pelosi or young Joe Kennedy? Farrakhan has made the most grotesque anti-Semitic statements and has called for the destruction of Israel in his "preaching."

No, and no, given that the news has been out there for awhile and none of them have done anything about it. But such revelations should provide fodder for Republicans to define Democrats as they fight back against the blue wave that is supposedly about to engulf us in November. Democrats have been infiltrated by the mullahs and their anti-Semitic buddies.

The GOP should get that out there, because it's the truth.