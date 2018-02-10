Democrats' filthy record, and it's Trump who has no principles?

Bill Clinton and wife Hillary physically and mentally abused many women over the years. Not only did the media, staffers, and Democrats not care, but they were willing to put the two back in the White House again.

Paul Waldman writes an opinion piece entitled "Rob Porter scandal reveals a White House with no principles." I don't recall Waldman or other WaPo writers noticing that the Obama and Clinton presidencies are the ones with no principles.

Anyone with a "bimbo eruption team" that sets out to destroy any woman who dared to tell the truth about Bill certainly has no principles. Journalists who looked the other way are no better.

It has been clear for a long time that Obama never cared about principles; he cared about government power. I would challenge any journalist to tell me which principles Obama lived by when he:

- Knowingly said continually that people would be able to keep their health care plans and doctors and that their premiums would go down if Obamacare passed, even though his administration obviously knew that these statements were lies. Obama was more interested in a legacy than in telling the truth.

- Had the IRS target political opponents to shut them up, violating the constitutional rights of those who dared to disagree with him.

- Illegally spied on thousands of Americans, including Trump and his allies.

- Knowingly allowed his secretary of state to operate outside the law and then lied to the public, saying he didn't know despite emailing her himself.

- Allowed Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Holder, and others to lie to Congress with no repercussions.

- Allowed a uranium deal with Russia to go through even though it was laced with corruption and kickbacks to the Clintons.

- Had his staff lie continuously to get the Iran deal done because it would supposedly enhance his legacy.

- Allowed a drug-running terrorist group to sell drugs in the U.S. to appease the Iranians. I wonder why we have an opioid addiction problem.

- Didn't care that Planned Parenthood crushed and crunched babies for a profit. In fact, he and the Democrats threatened to close the government if Planned Parenthood didn't get its annual 500-million-dollar allowance from the taxpayers.

- Didn't lift a finger to help Americans under attack in Libya. Instead, he and Hillary concocted a lie to protect his political power.

Is there anything that shows a president and a woman nominated for president more despicable than these two?

Journalists who never gave a damn about anything Hillary, Bill, and Obama did are the ones who are truly contemptible. And they have the nerve to say Trump has no principles for not firing someone until he saw evidence warranting termination.

The WaPo, the NYT, CNN, the AP, MSNBC, NBC – all these stenographers clearly have orders to attack Trump every day. Principles and integrity never interfere.

Three simple questions for journalists. What crime was Trump accused of before the Mueller investigation started? The answer is there was none, so why does the investigation continue? Wouldn't there have to be an actual crime to have obstruction of justice?

There are a lot of criminal acts, but not by Trump.