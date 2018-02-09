Democrats are in full attack mode against the success of the tax cuts

The media and other Democrats campaigned very hard against the Trump tax cuts/tax reform plan. It is already clear from the first month that the law will be very successful at trickling down benefits and money throughout the economy. So the success must be attacked. We see many stories about how not that many Americans are benefitting from the cuts to corporate taxes, that shareholders are getting too great a portion, that people in high-tax blue states may be getting hurt, and the mantra that the tax cuts are adding $1.5 Trillion to the debt (they rarely point out that the $1.5 trillion is a wild guess over ten years) We know the journalists and other Democrats never cared about the $10 trillion debt increase during Obama’s eight years, and we saw that Durbin, Schumer and other Democrats don’t actually care about the deficit today when they voted for the new budget. They only care about deficits if it involves allowing people and businesses to keep more money they earn.

On Wednesday Senate Democrats attacked the law saying that the money wasn’t trickling down to the people but was instead being kept for shareholders. Senate Democrats launched a new line of attack on the Republican tax plan Wednesday in a report showing companies have announced $97.2 billion in share buybacks since the start of the year. That figure dwarfs a number that Republicans have been touting: $2.5 billion in bonuses that companies have announced in response to the new tax law. If Democrats weren’t so intent on misleading the public, they would put in their report everything the corporations were doing with the money instead of just cherry picking stock buybacks, which will occur over several years. Many companies have announced new investments in the U.S because of the tax cuts, and those investments will course throughout the economy, which will help growth and create economic opportunities for people of all races and economic levels throughout the U.S. Why didn't they list $350 billion Apple investment, the $50 Billion Exxon investment, the $20 billion Chase investment, and all others that have been announced? These investments, along with raises, bonuses and increased benefits, will dwarf the buybacks so why did they choose to leave them out? Democrats like to portray corporations and shareholders as rich, and they believe the government is entitled to a bigger rate of return than the investors who took all the risk so I thought I would give some examples of these rich shareholders who are getting too much benefit: The California Pension system CALPERS had a value of $326 Billion, had 1.9 Million members, and had $21.4 billion in payments in 2017 The 3rd largest pension system NY had $192 Billion in assets, over 1 million members and over $10 billion paid out in 2017 In 2008 the largest pension funds in the U.S had $6 Trillion in assets. I am sure it is much higher today. I think Democrats should go around the country telling government workers, teachers and union members that they are rich shareholders and that the government deserves the money more than their pension funds. That should be a winning issue in elections. It is inconceivable to me that Governor Brown of California, Governor Cuomo in NY, Democrats throughout the U.S., and even journalists don’t understand that a higher rate of return on assets for corporations helps everyone. How could they not know that the higher profits will reduce the amount that government needs to fund the pensions that taxpayers from this and future generations have to pay? Therefore, since they complain about corporations keeping too much, we have to believe that they would rather have higher taxes for everyone, especially the middle class to fund the pensions. Democrats should stop pretending they care about future generations when they advocate for bigger government, higher taxes and a slower economy. We hear a lot about collusion today but the biggest collusion is between and among Democrats and journalists to push the Democrat agenda. Whether it is illegal immigration, fake Russian collusion with Trump, global warming caused by humans, Obamacare or the tax cuts and tax reform, the journalists just regurgitate Democrat talking points over and over again in an attempt to indoctrinate the public. No matter how many things in the talking points are proven false and how many predictions and projections are wrong the same talking points are pushed which makes most journalists worthless and dangerous to our freedom and prosperity.