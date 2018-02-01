Classless liberals react to deadly crash involving Republicans

Tuesday night, the Democrats who grudgingly appeared for the State of the Union address refused to applaud President Donald J. Trump's (R) supposedly neutral references to the brave military, the importance of family or the low minority unemployment rate. Apparently triggered by positive chants of "USA! USA! USA!", Rep Luis Gutierrez (D-Obama's once home city and state of Chicago, IL) stalked out .

Just when you thought Democrats and other liberals couldn't sink any lower in their polluted swamp, pow! they prove you wrong, wallowing deeper in their filthy slime.

After the speech, the Democrats and their fellow resisters then denounced the president's calls for unity, labelling them divisive. Even the all-white pantsuit worn by Trump's immigrant wife, Melania, triggered (that violent word again) more criticism.

Carrying the polluted attitude to the following day, liberals brightened when they heard good (to them) news: a train carrying Republican legislators to their annual retreat crashed into a garbage truck, causing serious injuries and even one death. Demonstrating their lack of the multi-culturalism and multi-lingualism they brag about, several liberals gloated "Karma!", revealing their ignorant cultural and religious appropriation as they twisted a complex and important philosophy of Buddhists and Hindus.

NO!

Another liberal swamp thing asked

A train carrying Republican members of Congress hits a truck near Charlottesville. Or is this a metaphor for American politics today? pic.twitter.com/eYEODty8UJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 31, 2018

NO again, it is an example of how the liberal mind reacts to rejection.

Or, in another bizarre example, gleefully linking the crash with Rep Trey Gowdy's announcement that he is retiring:

Author and self-proclaimed CNN “talking head” Jonathan Tasini took to Twitter “Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy #goptrainwreck,”

Stinky Tasini eventually deleted the tweet,whining

Apologies people. It was poked out in midst of convo w 2 colleagues on the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP or as GOPer Amanda Carpenter says, gaslighting of America . Deleting. — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Let me save you time. I don't work for CNN. They don't pay me. They can't fire me. I apologized nonetheless. — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018





If you can tolerate more, click on this link. But be careful, the stinky swamp is poisonous. But it is slooooowly being drained.