Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel finally announces carjacking taskforce, asks for fed help

Once that happens, Chicago will follow Detroit’s path to depopulation and ultimately bankruptcy.

America’s murder capital, where police are known to give up on controlling gangs when they are confined to ghetto neighborhoods, understands that as the violence spreads to its glittering downtown neighborhoods, the game will be over. Taxes are already driving people out of Chicago and Illinois, but the wealthy urbanites that inhabit the high rises are still buying new condos. That won’t last if they start fearing for their lives when they leave their doormen behind and venture out onto the streets.

Carjacking has been breaking into the wealthy neighborhoods for months now. Last August, I wrote that “reported incidents of carjacking have skyrocketed 180%, and arrests have declined 17%.”

Yesterday, on Super Bowl Sunday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel finally responded to the spread of carjackings downtown after three incidents in wealthy areas.

CWBChicago reports on the theatrical event:

It was a funny scene for those who were there.



Hours before Mayor Rahm Emanuel showed up for a major media event at the 14th (Shakespeare) Police District in Logan Square on Sunday, no fewer than six truckloads of workers from the city’s Department of General Services were on-scene fixing broken facilities and scrubbing the place to a high-polish.



Emanuel arrived later to announce an anti-carjacking task force that will combine the efforts of federal agencies, Chicago and suburban police departments, and prosecutors. There will be a big powwow Monday at City Hall to iron out the details.

Recall that a year ago, President Trump tweeted about Chicago’s out of control violence:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday welcomed federal assistance to help stem Chicago violence but rejected the idea of the National Guard patrolling the city as "antithetical" to the trust he's trying to build in law enforcement. The mayor's comments came after President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening took to Twitter to suggest he would "send in the Feds!" if Chicago doesn't "fix the horrible 'carnage' going on." The president's tweet, however, did not specify what form that could take….

Stand by, for this could get very interesting. President Trump is not shy and has a personal interest in Chicago's safety.

Mayor Rahm. is no shrinking violet, either. From the UK telegraph in 2008:

Paul Begala, another veteran of the Clinton administration, put it more bluntly: "He's got this big old pair of brass balls, and you can just hear 'em clanking when he walks down the halls of Congress. The Democratic Party is full of Rhodes scholars – Rahm is a road warrior." One story, more than any other, sums up the intensity, loyalty and, at times, downright nastiness upon which Mr Emanuel's reputation is built. At a dinner to celebrate President Clinton's first election victory, Mr Emanuel began to name those who he believed had earned his enmity. As he listed the names of those he saw as traitors, he grabbed a steak knife, stood up and began plunging the knife into the table and shouting "Dead! Dead! Dead!" after each name. "When he was done, the table looked like a lunar landscape," one witness recalled. "It was like something out of The Godfather. But that's Rahm for you."

But for the ongoing carnage, this could be highly amusing.