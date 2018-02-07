Carter Page claimed in 2008 that he had worked on the Bill Clinton transition team 1992-3

Carter Page previously worked with the Clinton Administration transition team in 1992-1993 while serving as a Research Fellow on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Capitol Hill. During his Fellowship, HASC Chairman Les Aspin was selected by President Clinton as the Secretary of Defense in December 1992. From May 1993 – December 1994, Carter went on to serve as the Arms Control Action Officer for Counterproliferation Policy in the Nuclear Affairs and International Negotiations Branch of the Navy Staff in the Pentagon. [italics in original]

It is far from clear what Carter Page is, other than an “international man of mystery” – possibly implying the farcical tone of Austin Powers . A Twitter account in the name of “The War Economy” (hat tip: Rex Imperator ) dug up a 2008 listing of speakers to be heard at the “Bard Globalization and International Affairs Program in New York City,” which reproduced his claim to be an Clinton insider:

But what if Page were an agent of the Clinton Machine, who “volunteered” with the Trump transition team in order to implicate Trump in the plot that began the morning after the 2016 election, when the excuse of “Russian interference” was first cooked up by Hillary’s advisors. That can’t be ruled out either.

There are many possibilities to explain this. The simplest would be that Page was and remains a hustler, anxious to affiliate himself with whoever gains the presidency, that he is no ideologue, but more of an influence-peddler. This does not rule him out of being a spy but it also raises question as to whether – if the spy suspicions have any validity – he had any nefarious influence on the Clintons. Remember that Bill Clinton spent time in Moscow as a young man, a trip whose funding and implications have never been adequately explained.

This is the first time I have learnt this about Carter Page. Why isn't it mentioned? He worked with the Clinton Administration transition team between 1992 and 1993. Could be something, could be nothing, but I just find it odd that this happened. https://t.co/G8LpfjnXl8 pic.twitter.com/ebOHto2kH3

hat tip: Clarice Feldman