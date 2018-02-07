Barbara Comstock runs like a Democrat

Comstock has decided that the path to political survival is to become a leftist.

Barbara Comstock is a GOP congresswoman from Northern Virginia. Political scientists appropriately call her district "marginal", rather than "wholesome", because it is infested with a growing number of leftists, ideologically toxic fallout blown westwards from the work-free drug zone of Washington D.C.

Mark Levin, who lives in her district, put it best:

Mark Levin joined many of us in lamenting his support of Comstock on Thursday, December 17, 2015. “My own congressperson (Barbara Comstock) has completely lurched left. It is completely amazing. I’ve known this person for decades. It’s not that she is a moderate, she is gone [liberal]. It is amazing what happens when people get power.”

The WaPo gives more details on how Comstock has "grown" in Washington:

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) clashed with President Trump at the White House Tuesday over his desire to shut down the government to force a compromise on legislation to curtail MS-13. During a meeting with law enforcement and community leaders about the violent street gang, Comstock spoke up to oppose a shutdown. Her northern Virginia district is home to tens of thousands of federal workers and she lives near the CIA headquarters. “We don’t need a government shutdown on this,” she said, according to video of the exchange. “I think both sides have learned that a government shutdown was bad, it wasn’t good for them. And we do have bipartisan support on these things. " In Congress, she broke with Trump when she voted against legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act...

She has only a 25% conservative rating from Conservativereview.com.

Comstock is convinced the path to political survival is to talk and vote like a Democrat. But she forgets that when voters have a choice between a Republican pretending to be a Democrat and a Democrat, they usually choose a Democrat.

I'm not saying that Comstock will have an easy ride to reelection whatever she does. But if she wants a fighting chance she should at least make the case for the conservative agenda. She doesn't even try to tell her constituents how the Democrats are placing the welfare of illegals above those of American citizens. She doesn't even try to tout the success of the tax cuts. She doesn't talk about the families who have to pay skyrocketing premiums under Obamacare and have lost their doctors.

Comstock doesn't even make the argument. And that's why I suspect in November she will be out of a job. Virginia is turning blue, but Virginia still is not Vermont. An articulate conservative who makes the case for free market values, national security, and following the Constitution can win. The problem is that Republicans are afraid to even try.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.