Adam Schiff unhinged

Adam Schiff has fallen into a trap. Because the anti-Trump media will act as cheerleaders for whatever nonsense he spouts about Russia collusion, his tether to reality has frayed and broken. He is now free to make schiff up and spout it without fear of criticism or correction – within the MSM universe that matters to him. He and his supporters pay no attention to Fox News, American Thinker, or any outlet not fully committed to the progressive agenda, specifically impeaching Trump. Speaking at the University of Pennsylvania (President Trump’s alma mater) last week, he married progressive Second Amendment nonsense to Trump-hating Russia collusion hysteria: a twofer of leftist babble: Eric Schiener of the Media Research Center spooted the idiocy peddled to Ivey Leaguers, few of whom evidently were equipped to appreciate the rubbish, since nobody broke out laughing:

Apparently the Russians are very big fans of our Second Amendment. They don’t particularly want a Second Amendment of their own, but they’re really glad that we have one. The Russians would be thrilled if we were doing nothing but killing each other every day, and sadly we are,” Schiff told the audience last week. Having fought the Nazis themselves, the Russians fully realize that the Americans benefitted greatly from having military recruits already trained as marksmen by hunting. And, as the original Red Dawn movie fictionally portrayed, any potential invasion of the United States would face genuine “resistance” from our armed citizenry. Russia hysteria married to gun hysteria makes for an ugly bastard child.