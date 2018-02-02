A thought about DACA

Democrats are responding to President Donald Trump's proposal to give 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for $25 billion for his long-promised wall -- and they're not happy.

As I see in news reports , the Democrats are saying no to President Trump's DACA proposal:

"Dreamers should not be held hostage to President Trump's crusade to tear families apart and waste billions of American tax dollars on an ineffective wall," Sen. Dick Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who has fought for protection for participants in the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, said in a statement.

President Trump's offer to legalize 1.8 million "Dreamers" in exchange for border security and immigration enforcement enhancements is very fair for two reasons:

First, it respects those who believe that illegal immigration has to stop. You can't stop illegal immigration if you encourage it by legalizing people from time to time. At some point, the U.S. has to make the point that border is real and people need to ask for permission to come here. By the way, that's what every other country does.

Second, it is generous because no other country would commit to such a legalization, a detail that no one mentions.

What would happen to a young Central American illegally in Mexico? The judge would deport him and say that Mexican law does not make exceptions for how old you were or how you came into the country.

So this is a fair offer in every way. Opposition to this offer simply confirms that the Democrats are not serious about immigration reform or DACA. They just want the marches and angry people.

The offer is on the table. Let's see what happens!

