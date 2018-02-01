A nice speech and an elegant First Lady

Yet, it was the #NeverTrumper obsession with the First Lady that ranks as the silly story of the night.

It was a good speech, from the guests to the content to Democrats looking like kids forced to sit in the school auditorium.

Let's check the news reports:

First Lady Melania Trump made quite the entrance at husband President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Jan. 30. Floating down the stairs of the House of Representatives chamber in an ivory Christian Dior pantsuit, white Dolce & Gabbana blouse and nude Christian Louboutin pumps to a standing ovation, her outfit has since sparked great debate. Her look has been described as everything from a dig at her husband's rumored affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (which both she and Trump deny), to an homage to the suffragettes, to just simply a nice wardrobe choice.

Let me tell what I thought of the First Lady: nice elegant look!

Unfortunately, the Democrats would rather talk about her wearing white to make a political statement or something like that.

I guess that's better than talking about the recovering economy or that generic ballot lead that keeps shrinking, now plus 8 in the RCP average.

As for the content, the speech means that the GOP owns the economy and whatever happens with it. I like owning this economy, but there is always a risk. Just ask the Democrats about ObamaCare.

On immigration, President Trump won the security debate two weeks ago and now it's up to the Dreamers to force Democrats to cut a deal or nothing will happen.

On infrastructure, President Trump may have to wait until after the midterm election is over. Sadly, the Democrats in that floor will say "no" to anything that he presents.

So it was a good speech and let's hope for good policy follow up and speculate about what the First Lady will wear next!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.