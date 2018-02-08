Trump's approval rating tops Obama's at the same point in his presidency by 4 points

A little perspective on the fading power of the media comes from a comparison Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit called to our attention:

President Trump holds a 48% approval rating today in the Rasmussen daily tracking The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -8. President Trump has a stronger approval rating today than media darling Barack Obama did back in 2010 on this same day. Back on February 7, 2010 Barack Obama had an approval rating of 44% while 56% of likely voters disapproved of the far left president.

Given the overwhelmingly negative coverage President Trump has received (in the 90% negative range) and the overwhelmingly positive coverage President Obama enjoyed (remember the late night comedian who complained that there was nothing to joke about early in Obama’s presidency?), these approval polls reveal a public that has tuned out the mainstream media’s nattering against the president. CNN may fulminate against Trump 24/7, and it will gratify the Trump-haters who comprise most of its audience, but the captive viewers at airport gates, who presumably comprise a cross-section of the public, are paying attention to facts on the ground – probably, the economic boom and tax cuts that are fattening paychecks.