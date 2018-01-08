Why does the WSJ write its headline on the DACA confrontation this way?

This is exactly the way the WaPo, the NYT, USA Today, and the L.A. Times would write it.

The joke at the Wall Street Journal editorial page is that readers get "two papers for the price of one": the liberal news pages and the conservative editorial pages.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Isn't it the obligation of President Trump and his administration to follow the laws that Congress passed instead of the unconstitutional order that Obama unilaterally implemented via executive order?

President Obama went around the Constitution and Congress to proclaim DACA – and now it is Trump's fault that he wants to secure the border and enforce immigration law?

The headline is "Trump priorities complicate talks on Dreamers."

Why isn't the headline "Democrat priorities complicate talks on DREAMers"?

Why the bias?

The presidential oath of office:

Thomas Lifson adds:

