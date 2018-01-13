Why does the press always report that Trump wants $18 billion for a wall instead of $1.8 billion per year?

Everyone in the press says Trump wants $18 billion in the national budget for the border wall, for nothing more than to make the number sound huge. I think it would be good to put the number in perspective, since it is actually a ten-year number. The wall is to be constructed for $1.8 billion per year, or around 0.4 percent of the federal budget. It is less than $6 per person, since we have over 320 million Americans.

To put this in perspective, we spend around $70 billion on food stamps each year, or more than $700 billion total over ten years. Why don't we read that ten-year number in the press? We give over $500 million to Planned Parenthood each year. Why isn't that reported as Democrats asking for a ten-year figure of $5 billion? The answer, of course, is that the media and Democrats like spending on Planned Parenthood, so they don't want that number to sound big. Meanwhile, they don't like the wall, so they want that number to sound huge. It is intentional deception. I have two poll questions. Would you, as an American, be willing to spend less than 50 cents per month to help reduce illegal immigration, gang activity, drugs across the border, and more people getting taxpayer assistance? Would you be willing to spend less than 50 cents per month to help ease the burden on schools, hospitals, and the court system?