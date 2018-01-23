White House calls for citizenship for DREAMers, and millions more

Click on this link to hear Short say the following starting at the 16:30 mark:

On PBS NewsHour yesterday, Marc Short, President Trump's director of legislative affairs, said President Trump is interested not merely in giving work permits to so-called "DREAMers," but also giving them full citizenship – even "kids" as old as 36 years old. And Trump doesn't want to stop there; he wants to give citizenship to millions more beyond the DREAMers.

The president is willing to have a conversation about citizenship[.] ... Where we've moved is that Democrats have said is that the 690,000 people who have those DACA permits ages 16-36, that has been the discussion so far. The Democrats have asked us to expand that, to put others in there, and including some closer to the number of the full DREAM Act. We've said we're willing to do that, so we think there's a lot of significant progress on our side.

The "DREAM Act" is a piece of legislation that could give amnesty to 2 million illegal aliens. That would go way beyond what Obama did with DACA.

To be fair, Trump insists that in return for this mass legalization, he wants a border wall and an end to chain migration and the diversity lottery (but he has not mentioned E-verify or an overall reduction in legal immigration).

But if Trump is going to legalize millions of illegals now and get border security later, these illegals may give Democrats the edge in elections so they can take permanent control of the government and undo whatever security measures the Democrats agree to now.

Democrats want citizenship for millions of illegal aliens. Trump wants citizenship for millions of illegal aliens...and border security. Trump's position is better, but not by much.

For those of you convinced that this is some grandiose Game of Thrones-style plan, wake up! This is not four-dimensional chess! These are the clear statements coming from Trump's own White House.

