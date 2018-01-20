What happens when African-Americans become American-Africans?

They have come from the big cities of San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Thousands of them. And many refuse to return.

Al Jazeera, my #1 information source for unbiased and accurate news (just kidding), nonetheless had an interesting story about black people who left America and moved to Africa because of...you guessed it: racism!

A new wave of African[-]Americans is escaping the incessant racism and prejudice in the United States. From Senegal and Ghana to [t]he Gambia, communities are emerging in defiance of conventional wisdom that Africa is a continent everyone is trying to leave.

I think it's great that black Americans are leaving s-holes like San Francisco and New York to go to places like the Gambia (and maybe "the Uganda" and "the Chad," too – who knows?)

It is estimated that between 3,000 and 5,000 African[-]Americans live in Accra, the Ghanaian capital. They are teachers in small towns in the west or entrepreneurs in the capital and say they that even though living in Ghana is not always easy, they feel free and safe.

Very safe! So safe, in fact, that when the U.S. embassy in Accra issued a warning about crime a few months ago, it probably was just kidding.

Muhammida el-Muhajir moved from America to Accra because she believes that blacks in America are treated as second-class citizens.

You hear stories about the richest black people, like Oprah Winfrey, getting shut out of a store or Jay-Z not being allowed to buy [an apartment]. Those things happen.

Muhammida says locals are "confused" as to why an American would want to move to Ghana. Muhammida produced a documentary about "Blaxit," or a black exit from the United States.

She admits that there are some challenges to living in Ghana.

"I don't want people to think that Africa is this magic utopia where all your issues will go away. It's just that some of the things you might face in America as a black person – you won't have to suffer with those things here." "You might not have electricity, but you won't get killed by the police either."

That makes sense. I'd rather do without electricity than be killed by the police! Of course, most black people in America who are killed are killed by other black people. But I'm sure that's not the case in Africa.

Here are some snapshots of life in Accra:

Homes with waterfront views are highly prized in Accra.

Actually, it looks as though it never closed!

All some of these fixer-uppers need is a lick of paint, and they're good to go!

America is such a racist country that it is no surprised that black people are fleeing to Africa, to the safety of other black people. I am certain in Ghana that no one is ever killed by a white policeman.

Questions for discussion:

1. Do you think American-Africans face prejudice from African-Africans?

2. Since Africans sold Africans into slavery, do you think the American-Africans can make the Africans feel guilty and give them affirmative action?

3. Do you think Americans who move to Africa require the locals to call them American-Africans and demand representation on every television show and in every news photo?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.