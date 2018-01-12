Vicente Fox flaunts his hypocrisy

Vicente Fox is at it again. The former Mexican president is howling and hurling ignorant insults about a news report President Trump denies , claiming that the American president questioned the admission of immigrants from "[s‑‑‑]-hole" countries. Naturally, he thought it was about him.

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest [s‑‑‑‑‑‑‑] in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who's welcome in America and who's not. America's greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

Aside from the disgustingness of a foreign national telling us how to run our country and whom to elect, four things stick out about this tweet, none of them flattering to Fox.

First, it employs the tired cliché that diversity is strength. Fox wouldn't know diversity if it jumped up and bit him. If there really were diversity in our immigrant population, his own country would have far less "representation." The millions of Mexican illegals in the U.S. are precisely why the immigrant population lacks diversity and the ill considered institution of a "diversity lottery" was undertaken. The fact that there are so many Mexican nationals among the immigrant population due to illegal immigration is precisely why even the legal immigrants do not assimilate. We regularly see people who have been here 20 years and cannot speak a word of English. Why is that? Because the only people they ever meet in their immigrant communities are fellow Mexicans. Assimilation happens when there is real diversity among the immigrant population, when Mr. Cambodian needs to communicate with Mr. Colombian, his neighbor, and the medium of exchange is English. Studies show that when a nation imports all one nationality, it doesn't get assimilation; it gets balkanization.

Second, Mexico has always been notorious historically for turning immigrants away and not welcoming them. Spanish immigrants in the 1930s were positively persecuted, as one Mexican billionaire of Spanish descent once explained to me back when I was a writer for the Forbes billionaire list. If Fox says diversity is greatness, what does that make Mexico with its non-diversity?

Third, shouldn't he be embarrassed that so many Mexicans want to leave?

Lastly, Fox shows complete ignorance of American law as he questions with what authority President Trump proclaims who's welcome in America and who's not. Obviously, he's trying to sound like a La Raza activist, but he ends up looking like an idiot. In fact, the president here has the vested legal right to determine precisely who gets in and who doesn't, along with the U.S. Congress.

Fox would have you think there's some right to be an illegal in the states.

In short, he reveals his hypocrisy, saying one thing and doing another. If he were capable of shame, he ought to be ashamed of himself, but no one should hold his breath. A smack-down is pretty much all he can handle. He has no business micromanaging our elected president.