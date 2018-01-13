US ambassador apologizes for pointing out Dutch 'no-go' zones

"Looking back, I am shocked I said that," he told the newspaper. "It was a wrong statement. It was wrong."

U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra apologized after claiming that there are parts of the Netherlands too dangerous to go to due to Muslim immigration.

Hoekstra made the remarks in question during a conference on terrorism hosted by the right-wing David Horowitz Freedom Center. He talked about the supposed "chaos" brought to Europe by immigrants from Islamic countries and repeated a baseless theory about so-called "no-go zones" that is popular in right-wing media. "With the influx of the Islamic community – and yes, there are no-go zones in the Netherlands. All right? There are no-go zones in France." In the interview with the Dutch newspaper, Hoekstra said that he couldn't recall what his remark was based on. "I mixed up countries. I was wrong. I can't recall how that could happen. I know: I was wrong," he said.

"How many times do I have to say sorry?" he said.

Well, if Ambassador Hoekstra ever read 1984, he will remember the scene where Winston Smith is tortured until he will not merely confess that two plus two equals five, but believe it.

Ambassador Hoekstra is being asked to experience doublethink, to simultaneously believe and not believe what he is saying. For there are "no-go" zones in the Netherlands that are too dangerous for non-Islamic citizens to safely enter.

The government has released the list of 40 "no-go" zones, mostly Islamic. The Kolenkit area in Amsterdam is the number[-]one Muslim "problem district" in the country. The next three districts are in Rotterdam – Pendrecht, het Oude Noorden[,] and Bloemhof. The Ondiep district in Utrecht is in the fifth position, followed by Rivierenwijk (Deventer), Spangen (Rotterdam), Oude Westen (Rotterdam), Heechterp/ Schieringen (Leeuwarden)[,] and Noord-Oost (Maastricht). The Dutch public broadcaster NOS television reported that the Netherlands has become one of the major European suppliers of Islamic jihadists. According to NOS, about 100 Dutch Muslims are active as jihadists in Syria, and most have joined the notorious Jabhat al-Nusra group. In the district of Schilderswijk, about two kilomet[er]s from The Hague's city centre, an almost entirely Muslim population of some 5[,]000 residents surrounds the El Islam mosque. Dutch-born citizens are repeatedly attacked by foreigners in these zones. The perpetrators are often so sure of their impunity that they publish online videos of their crimes. [Labor] (PvdA) leader Diederik Samsom said in September 2011 in NRC Handelsblad that Moroccans have acquired "an ethnic monopoly" of certain forms of crime. Research done in 2014, found that more than 1[,]200 youth gangs are active in the Netherlands, and about 300 of these gangs are extremely violent. The Dutch Ministry of Security and Justice, who ordered the report, said the gangs were Moroccan youths.

It's ironic that with all the problems Islam is causing in the Netherlands, the Dutch media should be focused on getting our ambassador to apologize for pointing out the problem rather than on addressing it. The Dutch are so politically correct that they would rather be destroyed from within than offend the ones trying to eliminate them.

