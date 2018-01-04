Uncovering vote fraud: Plan B begins

The commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas [s]ecretary of [s]tate Kris Kobach, had asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to hand over reams of personal voter data, including voters' names, voting histories[,] and party affiliations.

"Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and he has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review its initial findings and determine next courses of action," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Before progressives start celebrating the dissolution of the Election Integrity Commission, they had better figure out what lies ahead. President Trump announced late yesterday that the Election Integrity Commission, headed by Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, will be dissolved.

If the left thinks it's home free, and that this announcement is a victory, it had better remember whom it is dealing with: a man who is accustomed to encountering obstacles and overcoming them – one way or another. Kris Kobach and Donald Trump are in sync.

Kobach characterized the decision to dissolve the bipartisan group as a "tactical change" and argued DHS can pursue an investigation of election fraud more quickly and efficiently.

Kobach expanded on this with Breitbart:

"What's happening is a tactical shift where the mission of the commission is being handed off to Homeland Security without the stonewalling by Democrats," Kobach told Breitbart News. "I'll be working closely with the White House and DHS to ensure [that] the investigations continue," Kobach continued.

I think the left has outsmarted itself by making alleged "Russian hacking" of the election a national security issue. This opens the door for DHS – armed with far more investigatory power than any commission might exercise – to go full bore at election fraud. President Trump tried it the nice way, only to encounter obstruction. Now it is time for Plan B, and I am pretty sure that Democrats will not like it at all.

And it is not as though there are no problems:

Kobach, who served as vice chairman of the voter fraud commission, blasted organizations like the ACLU and NAACP, along with Democrats in Congress and on the commission who attempted to halt the panel in its tracks. "They have absolutely no interest in stopping voter fraud," Kobach said. "It's truly extraordinary that one party in our system has made clear that they don't care." "Some people on the [l]eft were getting uncomfortable about how much we were finding out," Kobach continued. Thus far, the voter fraud commission has revealed: 938 convictions for voter fraud since the year 2000

Fewer than 1 in 100 cases ends in a conviction

In Kansas, alone, there are 127 known cases of non-citizen aliens registering to vote

In 21 states, there were 8,471 cases of double[-]voting discovered The commission will now more soundly operate without hold-ups in courts, lawsuits, and political battles, a move that Kobach says Democrats brought onto themselves. "The investigations will continue now, but they won't be able to stall [it] through litigation," Kobach told Breitbart News.

Those running the progressive left understand the stakes in vote fraud: their power. That is why this move toward energetic investigation under the mantle of national security may be far more fateful than it appears on the surface. Before trying to obstruct President Trump, be careful what you wish for.