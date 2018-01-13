Trump's s-hole comment long overdue...but not enough

Whether intentional or serendipitously, the president has finally uttered the most monumental truth of the modern era. The globe has an abundance of hellholes, euphemistically labeled "third-world," containing unimaginable wretchedness, largely of those countries' occupants' own makings.

Of course, President Donald Trump is right about Haiti, El Salvador, and many African countries being s-holes. Only a fool, a lifelong shut-in, or an ideologue would deny it. Trump needs to affirm what he said, and expand his remarks, without revision. No apologies for truth-telling this time.

Or, to put it otherwise, the local populations have had the means and wherewithal to fix their abject plights but were lacking in willpower or rational acuity. Most have inherited formidable opportunities but squandered them all in their infatuation with corrupt elite leaders.

The list of countries inheriting bountiful resources, both natural, and human capital along with effective governance models is led by Venezuela and Zimbabwe. Frittering it away is a post-colonial art form, actually a pernicious disease infecting most of sub-Sahara Africa and Central and South America.

Nations finally freed from "colonial European white oppression" – despite being given all the tools to develop economic independence; political stability; sustainable resource development; enlightened parliamentary democratic governance; and efficient and useful bureaucracies to perpetuate safe, secure, industrious, self-sufficient lifestyles with access to clean water, hospitals, and education, not to mention a literate and educated electorate – couldn't find failure fast enough.

Poverty, genocide, disease, foul water, illiteracy – ravages from Marxist collectivist tyranny or just brutal, corrupt dictatorships – are the norm. Yes, they are s-holes, not just a figure of speech.

The Great Fallacy that opposes Trump's S-Hole Truth is the multicultural claim that Western civilization is a racist white supremacy construct, possessing no superior cultural attributes, be it language, science, governance, or economics.

The Great Fallacy insists that there is no Western civilization exceptionalism.

The Great Fallacy demands that we disembowel Western civilization and instead venerate all non-white, post-colonial cultures, all of which presumably possess equally powerful constructs that are economically, politically, and morally equivalent, if not ascendant.

The Great Fallacy, multiculturalism, is BS.

The truth that shall not be whispered is the obvious and indelible evidence proving that those cultures that deny a republican or parliamentary democratic form of government deny fundamental liberties, foreclose private property, disable constitutional law frameworks, shackle free markets, and criminalize capitalism soon enough descend into anarchy, endless tribal warfare, genocide, and poverty.

If the s-holes of the world want to reverse the humiliation of failed state shaming, then heal thyselves. Make liars of us defenders of the Western canon by showing multicultural forms of nation-building and nationhood are viable, healthy, and sustainable.

And while we are waiting...and waiting interminably...for multicultural deliverance to make hellholes habitable, Donald Trump is right to ask: why should we soil, foul, and frustrate our own struggles in Making America Great Again with the open invitation for failed states to plant their failed cultures and wretchedness here?