Trump was right...literally

But...was Mr. Trump right? Perhaps far more than his opponents would like to admit. Don't take my word for it – take the word of the liberal, globalist United Nations, which celebrated its annual "World Toilet Day" and named its " Toilet Heroes " last November 19.

When President Trump asked why the U.S. should accept immigrants from third-world nations he allegedly characterized as "s-holes," liberals ( and some neo-conservatives ) howled with outrage, branding the president a bigot and a racist.

Here are a few interesting statistics, straight from the U.N.:

- Around 60% of the global population – 4.5 billion people – have either no toilet at home or one that doesn't safely manage excreta. -862 million people worldwide still practi[c]e open defecation. - 1.8 billion people use an unimproved source of drinking water with no protection against contamination from [feces]. - Globally, 80% of the wastewater generated by society flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. - Only 39% of the global population (2.9 billion people) use a safely[] managed sanitation service [–] that is, excreta safely disposed of in situ or treated off-site. - Combined with safe water and good hygiene, improved sanitation could prevent around 842,000 deaths each year.

Wow! Sixty percent of the world's population has no effective toilet in the home? And we expect that these people are going to emigrate to the U.S. and become rocket scientists and nuclear engineers? Lots of luck with that.

"Open defecation" is, apparently, a pretty big problem in the third world – particularly in India. The liberal Washington Post, which excoriated Trump for his comments, reported on this last fall.

How about the places President Trump cited – Africa, Haiti, and Norway? According to the World Bank, open defecation is practiced by 55% of the population of Benin, 76% of the population of Eritrea, 42% of Liberia, and 44% of Madagascar. In Niger (where four U.S. troops died last fall), 71% defecate openly. Nineteen percent of the population of Haiti still practices open defecation, down from 38% in 2000.

And Norway? Zero percent.