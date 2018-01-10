Trump suggests bringing back earmarks

But Trump suggested that earmarks are not all bad and that with proper oversight, they could help bring the two sides together.

The Hill:

"Maybe we should think about it," Trump told a group of roughly two dozen lawmakers at the White House. "Maybe all of you should think about going back to a form of earmarks. You should do it."

Former [House] speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) banned earmarks, which have been derided as "pork-barrel spending," after Republicans retook the House in 2010.

But House Republicans are debating whether to bring back earmarks, even as some members blast them as a symbol of the so-called swamp in Washington, D.C.[] that Trump campaigned against.

Trump's remarks Tuesday appeared to give that push a boost.

"We have to put better controls because it got a little out of hand, but that brings people together," the president said.

Trump said the "levels of hatred" among Republicans and Democrats are "out of control" and that earmarks could help solve [the situation].

He recalled a bygone era when members of both parties bonded over meals and late-night talks in the nation's capital.

Trump turned to House [m]inority [w]hip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and asked, "When's the last time you took a Republican out to dinner?"

The president spoke during a bipartisan meeting on spending and immigration. Congress has reached an impasse on the issues ahead of a Jan. 19 government shutdown deadline.

Trump is trying to position himself as a bipartisan leader ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.