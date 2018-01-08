Trump should put even more money in worker pockets by adopting the Chilean Model

Por fin, la @Superpensiones publica que 72% del capital de un afiliado (FondoC) proviene de la rentabilidad (gracias a decisión de crear un sistema basado en el ahorro y el interés compuesto) y solo un 28% de sus aportes. Bendito sistema de capitalización! pic.twitter.com/bC8SGKagCa

What it means, according to one of my Chilean sources, is this:

Chile’s Superintendency of Pensions has just published a study concluding that 72% of the capital accumulated in the personal retirement account of the average Chilean worker, after 36 years in the private pension system, comes from the return on the investments done with their pension contributions. So, if your pension nest egg at 65 is, for example, US$ 100.000, you have saved just US$ 28.000 and the other US$ 72.000 is due to the compound interest mechanism intrinsic to a fully funded pension system. As you understand, this is huge. It is wealth creation, on a big scale benefiting every worker. This is not a theoretical proposition. This has happened. In Chile. Thanks to the paradigmatic pension revolution of 1980 and to the fact that the rate of return of the average account, for 36 years, has been inflation plus 8.3% yearly.

What that means, for those of us in Trumpville, is that the Chilean Model is working, bigtime. Basically, you skip social security taxes for starters, which leaves you a lot more money to play around with. You then put 10% of your income into a government-certified private pension account (and you have many choices among them) which invests conservatively.

If, for example, you pile up $28,000 over the years, then when it's time to retire (and you get to pick your retirement date, not the government), you not only have the full $28,000 you put in, you have another $72,000 in your nest egg due to the value of compound interest from the investments that came of it.

With the ups and downs of the market over the years, that figure, in Chile, amounts to an average of 8.3% inflation-adjusted.

This is mass-scale wealth creation, and it benefits workers most of all. Now that we have this new hard data, what it shows is that it works well and it continues to work well, year after year. Chile's 'Chilean Model' (a name popularized by Herman Cain and Newt Gingrich in 2012) was first put into place in 1980. It was a free market mechanism that was tried shortly before the Reagan and Thatcher era and now stands as the world leader in how a system of retirement savings should work. Chile has no pension crisis as most of the rest of the developed world does - no worries about a 'trust fund' no social security 'cuts' to speak of. This is why it doesn't. Thirty nations have adopted the same plan and as a result, they've gotten rid of their problems around unfunded entitlements and seen their workers live with dignified retirements that in the past were only available to public employee union members.

Here is a dated chart from 2011 showing how the wealth piles up from pensions, using Superintendencia de Pensiones (Chile) and IMF World Economic Outlook data, compiled by Treasury Today. It's useful in understanding the new data. You can see how it works here:

Incredibly, well, not incredibly, the left hates this stuff. It keeps workers out of the clutches of unions and un-dependent on government handouts. Of course they want it gone. They tried hard in Chile to turn workers against this pension idea in the past election ... and the workers rejected it by a nine-point surprise electoral margin in last month's presidential election.

If President Trump wants to build on his stunning tax cut victory with all its wonderful "unintended consequences" such as the bonuses, he could do nothing better than to make the Chilean Model his next goal to attain. Here is a good source showing the model's comprehensive record from José Piñera, the system's inventor. Doing this would enrich workers and demoralize the rabid left. It worked with taxes. Now as the data from Chile shows, it works with pensions, too.

Go for it.