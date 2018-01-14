Trump restarts ‘Dreamer’ program even though he didn't have to

The Trump administration announced Saturday that it is complying with a federal court order by again allowing so-called 'Dreamers' to renew their quasi-legal status and work permits they enjoyed under a program that started in 2012.

After a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restart the "Dreamer" amnesty program for children of illegal aliens, Trump has complied, even though he had other options .

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, posted an update on its website Saturday evening saying that the renewal process for recipients of Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals will resume effective immediately, despite the administration's announcement in September that it was winding down the Obama-era initiative.

Trump didn't have to do this. Rather than comply with the federal judge's decision, he could have appealed the decision to the 9th Circuit (where he almost certainly would have lost) and then immediately thereafter to the Supreme Court for an emergency stay of the Federal Court's ruling, where he almost certainly would have won. Instead, he has chosen to comply, and hasn't even filed an appeal.

Despite Trump's complaints about the judge's order, the Justice Department has yet to file an appeal or request a stay of the four-day-old injunction.

What this means is that Trump, the master negotiator, the skilled player of Four-Dimensional Chess who sees twenty moves ahead, has removed nearly all incentives for Democrats to give him funding for a border wall or to scale back chain migration. Why should they, when Trump has restarted the Dreamer program without any protest? The answer is that Democrats now don't have to give Trump anything, and they know it.

There can be no "secret plan" behind this; there was absolutely no reason for Trump not to file for a stay of the decision immediately. Even if Trump changes his mind and later decides to appeal, he has restarted the amnesty machinery and thousands of illegal alien "NIGHTMARES" will take advantage of it. Trump's decision on this is very, very disappointing.

If Trump does not appeal, the only other avenue is for states to sue over the constitutionality of the DACA program, as they threatened to do last summer. It was that threat of a lawsuit which persuaded Trump to end the Dreamer program in the first place. But right now it looks like Trump will no longer need to sign a "Bill of Love" after all.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.