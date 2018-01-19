Fancy that: Trump is 'Stalin,' yet Obama actually threatened journalists' rights

I have to wonder where they all were when...

Jeff Flake, John McCain, and journalists from all over the spectrum are ripping into Trump for his threat to the media. Flake even compared Trump to Stalin.

Obama continually targeted Fox News (he obviously wanted 100% devotion).

Obama specifically targeted James Rosen of Fox News.

The State Department erased portions of an interview it didn't like on Iran with James Rosen.

Obama's administration spied on Sharyl Attkisson.

The IRS targeted and shut up political opponents.

The Justice Department threatened legal action against those who dared disagree on climate change.

Obama illegally spied on thousands of Americans for years.

Obama spied on a political opponent before an election.

Obama had staff who illegally unmasked people associated with Donald Trump and their conversations.

I can think of nothing Trump has done that is close to the things Obama did to shut up opposition. It was Obama who was the threat to freedom and democracy, not Trump...yet Flake and McCain didn't speak out against Obama. Why?

Trump is trying to give the power back to the people, and Obama was trying to amass more power for the government. Which is more autocratic?

Isn't it a much bigger and better story to lift people up when Apple and other companies bring back billions, invest billions, and give millions of people bonuses and raises than a story about Jeff Flake giving a speech in front of two senators comparing Trump to Stalin? Not once has Trump threatened industries like coal or for-profit universities, as Obama did.

I would love for journalists to explain why around 90% of the stories on Trump since he was elected fail to cover the following things that have happened:

The economy is growing much faster than projected.

Consumer confidence is way up.

Large business confidence is high.

Small business confidence is high.

Home-builder confidence is high.

The stock market continually hits new highs.

Manufacturing jobs are coming back.

The holiday shopping season went exceptionally well.

Unemployment and unemployment claims continually drop.

Minority unemployment has dropped substantially, with black unemployment hitting all-time lows.

ISIS has essentially been decimated in Syria and Iraq.

NATO members are now contributing more to their own defense.

So how is it possible that over 90% of the stories on Trump have been negative, while so much of the reporting on Obama was positive, even though the latter's statistics and results were much worse, unless it is pure media bias?

When Trump gave his awards for fake news, he was trying to get the media to do their job, to report the truth. He is not threatening their free speech the way Obama did.