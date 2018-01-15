Trump is right about the Dems and DACA

You can put me down as someone who was willing to legalize some of these individuals on a work visa basis but never a path to citizenship. I also wanted them to pay a fine and go through a background check here and in their country of origin.

My experience with immigration reform goes back to 2006-7. I remember the marches, McCain-Kennedy, and other efforts over the years.

And now we have DACA.

And yes, President Trump is right. The Dems want the issue rather than a solution. This is from Fox:

President Trump on Sunday argued again that Democrats and their demands – not him or fellow Republicans in Congress – have throttled negotiations to provide permanent legal protection for young illegal immigrants [sic; should be "illegal aliens" –ed.] and made clear that any such deal also must end the United States' lottery-immigration program. "DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," said Trump, in one of several tweets on the issue of immigration reform and on the related Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The president and Congress are attempting to reach a deal on comprehensive immigration reform as part of a federal spending bill that Congress must pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Again, I agree with President Trump.

The Democrats do not want to negotiate. They want what they call a "clean bill." Unfortunately, they don't have the votes to pass such a clean bill. It's just a lot of hot air. The Democrats could not deliver on a "clean bill" back in December 2010, when they had 59 votes in the U.S. Senate.

The Democrat leadership has painted itself into a corner. The Democrats overpromised, knowing they couldn't deliver. They were hoping President Trump would crack and accept a deal without border security.

So here we are. President Trump stuck to his guns, and the ball is with the Pelosi-Schumer team.

Let's them shut down the government, as they promised. I hope that they inform the incumbent Democrat senators in West Virginia, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, and Montana of their plans.

The Democrats have confirmed with their actions what I've suspected for quite some time. They are not serious about fixing DACA or even working with GOP politicians who are willing to negotiate with them.

So I guess it's adiós, DACA for now!

