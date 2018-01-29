Trump breaks ‘Hard-line’ immigration promise for ‘Jelly of the Month Club’

During the presidential primaries Donald Trump told Chuck Todd that his immigration plan will be “Hard-line, comprehensive…” and will “stop the problem.” Trump told Todd he wanted to rescind DACA and also get rid of birth-right citizenship. When Todd questioned Trump about what would happen to DACA families Trump clearly stated that every person here illegally must go – including all DACA children AND their families. Trump underscored his point saying “They have to go. Chuck, we either have a country, or we don't have a country.” It should be noted that all of Trump’s answers to Todd about illegal aliens and his immigration plans weren’t just a one-time thing. Trump stated those exact positions over and over again at every campaign rally to raucous cheers from crowds of his supporters. Trump’s illegal alien and immigration position was a top priority among his campaign supporters and remains so to this day.

So when President Trump began talking a while back like he wanted to negotiate some sort of amnesty for DACA recipients I, along with probably a majority of his supporters, became concerned that he wouldn’t follow-through on his campaign promise. That concern turned to anger late last week when President Trump put out his new immigration plan . I was at a loss for words to describe how angry I was after seeing the immigration/amnesty plan offered by President Trump. Then I remembered a scene from the holiday movie classic Christmas Vacation where Clark Griswold discovered his boss had dropped long-time annual cash bonuses for “Jelly of the Month Club” subscriptions. When Clark realized he wasn’t getting the cash bonus he expected, he began to freak out – saying, “If this isn’t the biggest bag over the head punch in the face I ever got.” Well, to be honest, that’s EXACTLY how I felt when I realized President Trump was breaking his promise of NO amnesty and offering a pro-amnesty plan; not only for DACA, but millions more illegal aliens as well. It’s a safe bet that millions of other Trump supporters felt the same way when they heard about Trump’s new loving amnesty plan. And when President Trump Tweeted on Sunday, “I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship…”, I’ll go even further and site Clark Griswold’s epic rant at the end of the same scene – where he said he wanted to look his boss “straight in the eye” and tell him exactly what he thinks. It’s a pretty exhaustive list detailing what Clark thought of his boss at the time, but what Clark said sums up how I feel about Trump’s new “Jelly of the Month Club” amnesty plan. I’d love to look President Trump in the eye right now and tell him how I feel! Sadly, if Cousin Eddie is right about the “Jelly of the Month Club,” Trump’s immigration/amnesty plan is sure to be “the gift that keeps on giving the whole year through.” Right Eddie – right you are. In any case, if Trump is serious about this amnesty plan, his supporters will have two choices: #Trumper or #FormerTrumper.