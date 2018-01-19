Trump admin agreed to restart DACA because of fear of 'disruption'

Now the Trump administration has explained its rationale for failing to request that the judge's order to restart the DREAMer program be stayed:

As previously reported , when a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restart the "DREAMer" program, the Trump administration appealed the decision but purposefully did not request a stay of the judge's order, obediently restarting the machinery of legalization for illegal aliens brought the U.S. as children.

In the new filing, [Solicitor Geneal] Francisco says officials concluded that a stay that the Supreme Court might eventually withdraw and reverse posed too much risk of disruption and confusion. "A primary purpose of the [Homeland Security] [a]cting [s]ecretary's orderly wind-down of the DACA policy was to avoid the disruptive effects on all parties of abrupt shifts in the enforcement of the [n]ation's immigration laws," the solicitor general wrote. "Inviting more changes before final resolution of this litigation would not further that interest."

So let's examine the sequence of events.

1) Before the judge's order was issued, the DACA program was shut down.

2) Then the judge's order came to restart it.

3) Rather than first seeking a stay of the judge's order from the Supreme Court, to keep the program shut down, as it already was, the Trump administration felt that it was less disruptive to restart the DACA program and then prevail at the Supreme Court level some months from now and get it shut down again.

This makes absolutely no sense. It is more disruptive to restart a program and then stop it again than it is never to restart it in the first place.

Why can't we say that on certain issues, such as Israel or curtailing Muslim immigration or his judicial picks, President Trump is a great president, but on other issues, like DACA, his record is troubling at best? Because it is. He clearly wants to give amnesty to certain illegal aliens.

As Mark Levin noted on his radio show last night, we are talking about not 800,000 illegals, but over 3,000,000 illegals, many of whom are not children. Levin also makes the point that once these illegals become citizens, there will be no way to deport their parents, so they will become citizens as well, making millions more illegal aliens citizens.

Brace yourself, because this is what is going to happen. The only thing that will surprise me is the people who will be surprised.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.