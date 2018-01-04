'Too busy thinking about my...Nixon'

Let's say some in the media, Hollywood, and Democrats are too busy thinking about everything Nixon.

Back in the good old days, when there were two songs on a vinyl disc, I loved Marvin Gaye's " Too Busy Thinking about My Baby ." It was a song about a young man obsessed with a young woman. In other words, he couldn't stop thinking about her!

They cannot stop writing books or making movies about it.

The latest one is a movie about and called The Pentagon Papers. I have not seen it, but my guess is that President Nixon is the villain, and a guy named Daniel Ellsberg saved the republic. Maybe my pre-movie review is wrong, but I don't think so.

Enter Kyle Smith, who wrote a post about it:

What is going on is that, like the flabby 59-year-old who can't stop telling you how he scored the winning touchdown in high school, liberals can't stop reliving the Watergate era. To them, Watergate stands for the twin milestones, never approached since, of taking out a Republican president and making heroes out of liberal reporters.

This movie will be released in the context of real media bias and an apparent lack of interest in real threats to the republic, such as a politicized FBI and investigations staffed with people hostile to the man they are investigating. Why didn't A.G. John Mitchell think about that?

Wouldn't it be nice if they got that excited about Benghazi or the IRS going after conservative groups? Nevertheless, too much Nixon gives them another escape from the real reasons why Mrs. Clinton lost in 2016!

It's President Nixon, Watergate, Daniel Ellsberg, John Dean, and probably V.P. Spiro Agnew, all the time.

I am looking forward to Tom Hanks in the role of a conservative think-tank president who got a hostile letter from the Obama IRS. Anyone think it could happen?

