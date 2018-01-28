The U.S. turns the corner

I wouldn’t really say that a college student is “old” per se. Given this circumstance, the only President I actually remember and know is Obama. During his first term, I was still quite young and not interested in politics. But come his second term, I woke up. I started realizing the bloated mess the government was in, thanks to his liberal policies. This is when it began. After attending a public high school, I can honestly say, it’s a sham. Pure liberal indoctrination and minimal standards being met at the expense of the taxpayer seems to be the only thing going on in the public-school system. Other than a few classes here and there, and my phenomenal debate coach, high school wasn’t much of a learning ground for me.

Trump has come into office, ready to turn all this around. Appointing a new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. Fighting illegal immigration on all fronts. Signing one of the largest tax reforms in U.S. history. Plunging the unemployment rate, while fighting for American jobs. Instituting an ‘America First’ policy… the way it’s supposed to be. He has already done so much during his first year in office. What would have happened if Hillary had won? I’ll tell you at least what I think would have happened. Hillary would have continued the same problems brought to us during the Obama Administration. She would fight for open borders, letting millions of illegal immigrants storm our country (always calculated to vote Democrat) only to continue her liberal agenda. She would continue to give our enemies billions of dollars in hopes that ‘they won’t make nukes.’ The liberals don’t care about illegal immigrants. They don’t care about DACA families being ‘torn apart.’ All they care about is lining their pockets with cash. Government corruption would skyrocket. Given Hillary’s past record of giving uranium to Russia, taking millions of dollars from foreign nations to her foundation, deleting 30,000 emails, somehow convincing Americans that the Benghazi disaster was caused only due to a video made by some no name, and undermining democracy itself, this country would have gone down the drain. With a now absolutely unfair amount of liberals in the country (illegal immigrants) having the right to vote, the democrat party would never lose a future election. I’m glad to say that this didn’t happen. Like I said earlier, Trump is here and fighting for the values that move this country forward. He is advancing policies that benefit American workers rather than his own wallet. We can all be rest assured that America is in good hands. With God, good leadership, and a beautiful democracy, we don’t have anything to worry about at all. For now.