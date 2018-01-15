The truth about Haiti

This week, Dick Durbin has been on a full court press. Durbin emerged from a closed-door meeting about DACA and chain migration with the president and fellow senators and ran to the nearest camera to assert that Trump called Haiti an "s-hole," calling him a racist. Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue don't recall hearing Trump make this comment. Regardless, the mainstream media haven't stopped reporting what Durbin said. For the sake of argument, let's pretend Trump did call Haiti an s-hole. It's obvious that Trump was not talking about the people of Haiti. He was referring to the conditions in which those people live.

A simple search of "living conditions in Haiti" will bring up hundreds of images. The first thing you will notice is that the shanties made out of broken pieces of wood that are crudely nailed together. If they don't have any wood for the structure, these impoverished Haitians use old dirty blankets, sheets, and cardboard for walls. The second thing you will notice in the pictures is the trash lying around beside the huts and lining the roadways as well. Honestly, there is trash and junk everywhere you look. Thirdly, look at the cholera outbreak that has been present for at least four years. Lack of proper sewer sanitation has contributed to the rampant disease in the country. There are often open-air sewers, where feces runs in a ditch behind the shanties. These are just a few of the reasons why Haitians often flee the country in small makeshift boats to go from island to island in hopes of making it to the southern tip of Florida. Obviously, Durbin and the media are not acknowledging the terrible living conditions in Haiti. They are being disingenuous, blinded by partisanship in their eagerness to discredit Trump. How many politicians and reporters raised their voices when the Clintons looted hurricane relief funds intended for Haiti? The accusations of racism levied against Trump are without merit. A few years ago, Trump donated money to Sen. Rand Paul so he could perform eye surgeries on 200 Haitians who were going blind. It's hard to find any racism in that.