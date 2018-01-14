The streets of Iran seem pretty happy with President Trump

They are risking their lives to bring freedom to Iran, and vow to continue their protests.

"These uprisings have just begun. People are not at all willing to give up," one activist told Fox News from the streets of Iran.

"Their patience has come to an end and they have nothing to lose. Iran will surely not fall down and people will not retreat from their demands."

The defiance comes as President Trump announced Friday that he is waving sanctions against Iran under the controversial 2015 nuclear deal one last time, and gave the European allies four months to change the terms of the agreement or he may seek to scrap it.

The protesters we talked to demand even harsher sanctions.

"They should impose major sanctions on the regime," one protester demanded. Another added [that] there "should be sanctions for human rights violations."

The protesters are members of the long banned opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI, also known as the MEK). The group's leader, Maryam Rajavi, has been directly blamed by the Iranian government for fomenting the unrest.

Social media videos show supporters unveiling large banners with Rajavi's photo over highway overpasses, and continuing their opposition. ...

The group is calling for Iran's oil exports to also be subject to sanctions, the ability of the Tehran regime to access the international banking system to be cut off, as well as other punitive measures.

The activists predict [that] stronger methods will work, and are thanking the president and the American public for keeping up the pressure.

"We thank you President Trump. We call on all of the supporters of the people who press this regime from different fronts, to put pressure with you and overthrow with us," the activist told Fox News in broken English.

He and others said they are grateful that the Trump administration is expressing support for the resistance that has been staging many of the protests. The demonstrations started Dec. 28, and the government claims that they have largely been quelled.

That is why the activists are looking to the United States for inspiration – and more help.