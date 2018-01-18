The moral inversion of 'humanitarian' groups luring the poor into death traps

Two purportedly "humanitarian" groups that lure border violators into harsh and dangerous territory are deflecting their own guilt onto Border Patrol agents. Ashley Collman of the U.K. Daily Mail reports:

How do you say "chutzpah" in Spanish?

U.S. Border Patrol has been accused of causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants a year by destroying food and water supplies left for them in the brutal Arizona desert by humanitarian groups. On Wednesday, two humanitarian groups released a report, detailing how they've distributed more than 31,000 gallons of water along dangerous migrant paths in the Arizona desert between 2012 and 2015. In that time frame, they say volunteers have found these stashes of food and water destroyed 415 times – or about two times a week on average.

Providing food and water to lure people into a potentially fatal journey is reprehensible. Not only does it make them accomplices before the fact to lawbreaking, but it also resembles an attractive nuisance under United States tort law. That doctrine recognizes that a landowner is liable for injuries to a child if the child is attracted by something placed on the land by the owner – for example, a swimming pool that is not fenced off and made inaccessible.

The groups – No More Deaths and La Coalici[ó]n de Derechos Humanos – say ramped up border security in the past few years has led migrants to take even more risky trails into the U.S. – through tall mountains and deserts where temperatures regularly reach over 100 degrees in the summer.

That sounds to me like an excellent reason to obey the law and not enter the United States illegally. Anyone who encourages people to violate our laws and do so in a life-threatening manner is doubly culpable in my book. But instead of taking responsibility, No More Deaths and La Coalición de Derechos Humanos insist on facilitating a journey all but certain to cause a certain number of deaths per hundred victims attracted by their activity. That is moral position.

We are supposed to be outraged by the sight of Border Patrol agents executing their protective function:

I guess they are supposed to be "mean" – just like the neighbor who fences off his swimming pool, denying the neighborhood kids free access 24-7.

Here is a 90-second video of our guardians discouraging these reckless and often fatal intrusions.

I wonder if this illegal border-crosser was assisted by the water and supplies provided by No More Deaths and La Coalición de Derechos Humanos in coming into this country illegally: