The feds repeatedly manage to lose or intentionally destroy evidence against powerful people the Deep State supports

The Department wants to bring to your attention that the FBI's technical system for retaining text messages sent and received on FBI mobile devices failed to preserve text messages for Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page[.]

A computer glitch supposedly destroyed five months of text messages of anti-Trumpers at the FBI. Sure, it did.

The FBI's adulterous version of Romeo and Juliet reportedly exchanged 50,000 text messages, apparently documenting every thought that came into their heads as they manipulated the nation's national security apparatus for political purposes.

What a coincidence! And not the first time the feds have gotten rid of embarrassing data. The NSA, too, "accidentally destroyed" evidence.

The National Security Agency destroyed surveillance data it pledged to preserve in connection with pending lawsuits and apparently never took some of the steps it told a federal court it had taken to make sure the information wasn't destroyed, according to recent court filings.

Originally reported as a glitch, the State Department said several minutes of tape disappeared. Does anyone believe that the State Department, which tells us it can analyze everything in the world, somehow can't figure out who deleted or who ordered the deletion?

The State Department acknowledged Wednesday that someone in its public affairs bureau made a "deliberate" request that several minutes of tape be cut from the video of a 2013 press briefing in which a reporter asked if the administration had lied about secret talks with Iran. The embarrassing admission by State Department spokesman John Kirby came three weeks after another spokesperson insisted that a "glitch" had caused the gap, discovered only last month by the reporter whose questioning had mysteriously disappeared.

Somehow, IRS computers mysteriously crashed and especially those that were related to targeting of conservative groups. Does anyone believe that the Justice Department did a serious investigation of the IRS, or was it just a "matter" like Hillary's emails?

The Internal Revenue Service is missing e-mails from five more employees whose records could shed light on the agency's targeting scandal, but there are no signs that its personnel have intentionally destroyed evidence, according to an IRS review.

I am sure that only personal emails were wiped from Hillary's computer. We can trust her.

One part of the story that remains unknown, CNN's Brianna Keilar says, is when exactly Clinton wiped her email server clean.

I'm sure nothing destroyed would have been of any interest to investigators or the public.

"Yes they did, Brooke." Perez responded. "As he mentioned, there were 13 mobile devices and 5 iPads that the FBI said that in some way were used with her private email server, and they did in some cases just destroy them with hammers when they were done using them."

The FBI gave Hillary's aides a deal when they agreed to destroy the laptops.

Immunity deals for two top Hillary Clinton aides included a side arrangement obliging the FBI to destroy their laptops after reviewing the devices, House Judiciary Committee sources told Fox News on Monday. Sources said the arrangement with former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills and ex-campaign staffer Heather Samuelson also limited the search to no later than Jan. 31, 2015. This meant investigators could not review documents for the period after the email server became public – in turn preventing the bureau from discovering if there was any evidence of obstruction of justice, sources said.

Neither the FBI nor any intelligence agency actually analyzed DNC computers, but somehow they are sure the Russians did it.

Trusting a third party's report when the DNC hired the third party would be like Al Capone hiring accountants to analyze his tax records and the Justice Department trusting the analysis.

Instead, whether because they were denied access or simply never asked for it, the FBI instead used the analysis of the DNC breach conducted by security firm CrowdStrike as the basis for its investigation. Regardless of who is telling the truth about what really happened, perhaps the most astonishing thing about this probe is that a private firm's investigation and attribution was deemed sufficient by both the DNC and the FBI.

Somehow the Justice Department was able to find records that it claimed never existed regarding the "non-planned" meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton.

After claiming there were no official records related to the infamous summer 2016 meeting between former [p]resident Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch on her private plan[e] in Phoenix, the FBI is now admitting [that] documents do exist and there are dozens of them.

It has been clear for a long time that the Russian collusion story was essentially made up, that the Russian dossier paid for by the Democrats was a fraud, that the Obama administration illegally spied on Trump and his people, that the Hillary email investigation was always a sham, and that people at the FBI and throughout the Obama administration repeatedly targeted Trump – and the media still show little interest. Instead, they target Trump every day.

Will the media care about the new four-page report that probably shows the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton, and the Justice Department colluding to destroy and spy on Trump, or will they try to keep it secret, as Adam Schiff (who says he wants transparency and leaks like a sieve) wants?

Since the Justice Department essentially cooked the books to allow powerful people to get off if they support it, does anyone think the people at Justice won't cook the books to get non-connected people or powerful people they don't support – like Donald Trump?

Since the government loses and destroys so many records that would hang powerful people, why should we believe that these meddlers won't destroy documents that would exonerate people they want to hang?

Journalists should stop pretending they believe in equal justice for all, since they are so willing to look the other way for people they support. I bet they essentially ignore the second Robert Menendez corruption trial as they did the first.

One last point: Why have journalists, Democrats, and the Justice Department never cared who murdered DNC staff member Seth Rich?