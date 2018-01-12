Terry McAuliffe and Chris Matthews indulge in thuggish fantasy about physically beating up President Trump

Media and political progressive elites are back at their pastime of fantasizing about violence against the president of the United States. Undeterred by the attempted mass assassination of GOP House members playing baseball (from which Rep. Steve Scalise is still recovering and in need of further surgery), they offer their rabid Trump- and GOP-hating supporters violent imagery applied to those of whose politics they disapprove. Yesterday, a sitting governor and close ally of Hillary Clinton imagined himself in a presidential debate with President Trump and offered a fantasy of the violence he would use on a sitting president if his personal space were encroached upon. "You would have to pick him up off the floor."

Matthews laughed at the image of a sitting president "decked" and knocked down to the floor and went on to use a negative stereotype about men of Irish extraction: "You sound like an Irish-American politician." The media and politician wings of the Democratic Party pretend to be outraged over President Trump's lack of civility, but it is all a pose. McAuliffe's violent fantasy sharply contrasts with the civility demonstrated by George W. Bush in the 2008 presidential debate with Al Gore, when his personal space was invaded. Being utterly civil and gentlemanly got George W. Bush exactly nowhere with his foes. They trashed him, and the lack of response in kind led him to popularity and voter support so low that the country elected Barack Obama and a filibuster-proof Congress after eight years of the Bush 43 presidency. As Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit puts it, "this is how you get more Trump."