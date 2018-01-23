Tantalizing mention of a 'secret society' in the FBI taking on Trump after his election

"It is possible these text messages that are missing[;] perhaps they really were lost. Perhaps it is another strange coincidence," Ratcliffe said. "It is harder and harder for us to explain one strange coincidence after another."

"We know that Strzok and Page had an intense anti-Trump bias," he said. "And that's OK, so long as they check it at the door and do their job. We learned today in the thousands of text messages we have reviewed, that perhaps they may not have done that. We know about this 'insurance policy' that was referenced trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president."

Ratcliffe continued: "We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of his election, there may have been a 'secret society' of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI, to include Page and Strzok, working against him. I'm not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context."

About the "secret society," Gowdy said: "You have this insurance policy in [s]pring 2016, and then the day after the election, what they really didn't want to have happen, there is a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these supposed to be fact-centric FBI agents[,] saying, 'Perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society.' So I'm going to want to know what secret society you are talking about, because you're supposed to be investigating objectively the person who just won the electoral college. So yeah – I'm going to want to know."