Tantalizing mention of a 'secret society' in the FBI taking on Trump after his election
Yesterday, Representatives Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliff used the expression "secret society" to describe the covert group that seems to have taken up the goal of undoing first the Trump candidacy and then his electoral victory. Via Real Clear Politics:
Reps. Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe join FNC's Martha McCallum to talk about another newly released text message between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. This time, Strzok implies [that] a "secret society" of federal agents worked to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.
"It is possible these text messages that are missing[;] perhaps they really were lost. Perhaps it is another strange coincidence," Ratcliffe said. "It is harder and harder for us to explain one strange coincidence after another."
"We know that Strzok and Page had an intense anti-Trump bias," he said. "And that's OK, so long as they check it at the door and do their job. We learned today in the thousands of text messages we have reviewed, that perhaps they may not have done that. We know about this 'insurance policy' that was referenced trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president."
Ratcliffe continued: "We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of his election, there may have been a 'secret society' of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI, to include Page and Strzok, working against him. I'm not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context."
About the "secret society," Gowdy said: "You have this insurance policy in [s]pring 2016, and then the day after the election, what they really didn't want to have happen, there is a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these supposed to be fact-centric FBI agents[,] saying, 'Perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society.' So I'm going to want to know what secret society you are talking about, because you're supposed to be investigating objectively the person who just won the electoral college. So yeah – I'm going to want to know."
(Video embedded below.)
The two congressmen have reviewed evidence (including many text messages recovered from the Lisa Page-Peter Strzok correspondence, said to total 50,000 messages) not available to the public. We don't know if and where the expression "secret society" was used. It is a concept often associated with covert groups of elitists who operate to maximize their influence and wealth. Many conspiracy theories identify various groups as secret societies that control the rest of us under the radar. Favorite villains include the Illuminati, Skull and Bones, the (fictional) Elders of Zion, and so forth.
If the public is allowed to see the texts – including the five months' worth the world's premier cyber-sleuths at the FBI are claiming they cannot find – we can make up our own minds.
But if I may humbly make a suggestion to the investigators, the proper expression for what appears to have been going on with Strzok, Page, and "Andy" (McCabe, presumably) is a cabal: a political faction that secretly operates to overthrow legitimate political actors.
