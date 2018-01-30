« Ninth Circuit rules taxpayers don't have to provide lawyers for illegal immigrant children | CEO of Democratic Party out after just 6 months »
January 30, 2018
Strong and proud Americans to attend State of the Union; the others will hide
Tonight President Donald J. Trump (R) will deliver his first State of the Union address. With the economy roaring as the stock market climbs while unemployment drops, Trump's (R) theme will be
"a safe, strong, and proud America," officials said, and Trump is expected to discuss how the the tax cut package he signed late last year will spark the economic recovery.
To forther spread the word, President and Mrs. Trump invited a number of strong and proud Americans who keep this country safe, to personally attend.
And they are indeed special.
Corey Adams, a skilled welder at Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Ohio, and his wife, were able to become first-time homeowners in 2017, and they will invest their extra money from tax reform into their two daughters’ education savings.Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas are the parents of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, who had been close friends since elementary school, but in September 2016, the two girls were chased down and brutally murdered by MS-13.In 2007, Cpl (Ret.) Matthew Bradford stepped on an IED in Iraq, causing shrapnel to immediately enter both of his eyes and blind him. He also lost both of his legs. After multiple surgeries and therapy, Matthew reenlisted in the Marine Corps – the first blind double amputee to do so.Jon Bridgers founded the Cajun Navy 2016, a non-profit rescue and recovery organization that responded to the 2016 flooding in south Louisiana and 2017’s Hurricane Harvey in Texas, helping thousands of people across the South.David Dahlberg is a fire prevention technician in southern California. He saved 62 children and staff members in July 2017 from a raging wildfire that encircled their camp.Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife adopted a baby from parents who suffered from opioid addiction, breaking down walls between drug addicts and police officers to help save lives.As an aviation electronics technician in the United States Coast Guard, Ashlee Leppert rescued dozens of Americans during the devastating hurricane season, including lifting a woman and four children to safety in a basket.Agent CJ Martinez has spent much of his 15-year tenure working with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s dismantle criminal organizations, resulting in more than 100 arrests of MS-13 gang members who were prosecuted for crimes including homicide, assault, and narcotics and weapons trafficking.Preston Sharp was visiting his veteran grandfather’s grave in 2015 when he noticed that other local veterans were not being honored with American flags or flowers. Today, Preston has organized the placement of more than 40,000 American flags and red carnations on soldiers’ graves.Siblings Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger started Staub Manufacturing Solutions, and thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, they have grown their team from 23 to 37 employees over the last year, acquired a new building for expansion, and given all their employees larger Christmas bonuses.
Eeeeeek! At least that was the reaction of several Democratic lawmakers who can't abide the adjectives safe, strong and proud applying to the country they serve or to the people who exemplify them. Weak and embarrased by America, they definitely are unable to hear diverse ideas or thoughts and thus announced their cowardly non attendance to Trump's State of the Union.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, said he would not attend.
"At this junction, I do not plan to attend the State of the Union," Lewis said on MSNBC.
"I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it," he added.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, a harsh Trump critic, also said she wouldn't be going.
When asked on MSNBC if she had plans to go, she said: "Oh, no."
"Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?" she later said.
Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, and posted that she could not attend.
"I cannot in good consciousness [sic] attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored," she tweeted.
In a Huffington Post op-ed, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, outlined why she wouldn't be attending.
"My analysis, however, is that my highest contribution — in these extraordinary times and circumstances where President Trump is himself breaking all established precedents to serve very narrow and self-serving interests — is to stand up to declare that I profoundly disagree with his approach and his unacceptable behavior," Jayapal wrote.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, said in early January that he would not go.
"Rather than listening to another destructive, divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year's annual address to Congress," he said on Twitter. "Instead, like I did during his inauguration, I'll be working at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union! #SOTU."
Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, tweeted about his decision, writing: "He does not respect me or the communities I represent, so I cannot in good conscience sit idly on the House floor and listen to his scripted speech. #SOTU."
Democratic Reps. Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky and Bobby Rush of Illinois all have said they plan to skip Tuesday night's event, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
"This has been the most chaotic, divisive, and incompetent first year of any administration and I will not sit and watch as Trump pretends that he's off to a successful start. He's not," Rush said in a statement on Monday.
Schakowsky said Trump has "disrespected millions and millions of Americans and the presidency itself," according to the Sun-Times, and Davis will be in Chicago during the address.
In other words, productive Americans making America great and successful vividly demonstrate the failures of the liberal absentees.
Another Trump accomplishment!
Tonight President Donald J. Trump (R) will deliver his first State of the Union address. With the economy roaring as the stock market climbs while unemployment drops, Trump's (R) theme will be
"a safe, strong, and proud America," officials said, and Trump is expected to discuss how the the tax cut package he signed late last year will spark the economic recovery.
To forther spread the word, President and Mrs. Trump invited a number of strong and proud Americans who keep this country safe, to personally attend.
And they are indeed special.
Corey Adams, a skilled welder at Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Ohio, and his wife, were able to become first-time homeowners in 2017, and they will invest their extra money from tax reform into their two daughters’ education savings.Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas are the parents of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, who had been close friends since elementary school, but in September 2016, the two girls were chased down and brutally murdered by MS-13.In 2007, Cpl (Ret.) Matthew Bradford stepped on an IED in Iraq, causing shrapnel to immediately enter both of his eyes and blind him. He also lost both of his legs. After multiple surgeries and therapy, Matthew reenlisted in the Marine Corps – the first blind double amputee to do so.Jon Bridgers founded the Cajun Navy 2016, a non-profit rescue and recovery organization that responded to the 2016 flooding in south Louisiana and 2017’s Hurricane Harvey in Texas, helping thousands of people across the South.David Dahlberg is a fire prevention technician in southern California. He saved 62 children and staff members in July 2017 from a raging wildfire that encircled their camp.Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife adopted a baby from parents who suffered from opioid addiction, breaking down walls between drug addicts and police officers to help save lives.As an aviation electronics technician in the United States Coast Guard, Ashlee Leppert rescued dozens of Americans during the devastating hurricane season, including lifting a woman and four children to safety in a basket.Agent CJ Martinez has spent much of his 15-year tenure working with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s dismantle criminal organizations, resulting in more than 100 arrests of MS-13 gang members who were prosecuted for crimes including homicide, assault, and narcotics and weapons trafficking.Preston Sharp was visiting his veteran grandfather’s grave in 2015 when he noticed that other local veterans were not being honored with American flags or flowers. Today, Preston has organized the placement of more than 40,000 American flags and red carnations on soldiers’ graves.Siblings Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger started Staub Manufacturing Solutions, and thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, they have grown their team from 23 to 37 employees over the last year, acquired a new building for expansion, and given all their employees larger Christmas bonuses.
Eeeeeek! At least that was the reaction of several Democratic lawmakers who can't abide the adjectives safe, strong and proud applying to the country they serve or to the people who exemplify them. Weak and embarrased by America, they definitely are unable to hear diverse ideas or thoughts and thus announced their cowardly non attendance to Trump's State of the Union.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, said he would not attend.
"At this junction, I do not plan to attend the State of the Union," Lewis said on MSNBC.
"I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it," he added.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, a harsh Trump critic, also said she wouldn't be going.
When asked on MSNBC if she had plans to go, she said: "Oh, no."
"Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?" she later said.
Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, and posted that she could not attend.
"I cannot in good consciousness [sic] attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored," she tweeted.
In a Huffington Post op-ed, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, outlined why she wouldn't be attending.
"My analysis, however, is that my highest contribution — in these extraordinary times and circumstances where President Trump is himself breaking all established precedents to serve very narrow and self-serving interests — is to stand up to declare that I profoundly disagree with his approach and his unacceptable behavior," Jayapal wrote.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, said in early January that he would not go.
"Rather than listening to another destructive, divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year's annual address to Congress," he said on Twitter. "Instead, like I did during his inauguration, I'll be working at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union! #SOTU."
Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, tweeted about his decision, writing: "He does not respect me or the communities I represent, so I cannot in good conscience sit idly on the House floor and listen to his scripted speech. #SOTU."
Democratic Reps. Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky and Bobby Rush of Illinois all have said they plan to skip Tuesday night's event, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
"This has been the most chaotic, divisive, and incompetent first year of any administration and I will not sit and watch as Trump pretends that he's off to a successful start. He's not," Rush said in a statement on Monday.
Schakowsky said Trump has "disrespected millions and millions of Americans and the presidency itself," according to the Sun-Times, and Davis will be in Chicago during the address.
In other words, productive Americans making America great and successful vividly demonstrate the failures of the liberal absentees.
Another Trump accomplishment!