Stealing Trump's thunder in Wisconsin?

The media were positively gleeful at Republicans' alarm when GOP assemblyman Adam Jarchow unexpectedly lost to chief medical examiner and Democrat Patty Schachtner in Wisconsin's 10th Senate District by around 44% to 55%.

Another special election, another Republican loss. This time, Wisconsin held a special election for a state Senate seat in a solidly red western district – and its solidly Republican candidate lost to a Democrat. What is going on?

Unexpected defeat in rural Wisconsin special election sets off alarm bells for Republicans, wrote the Washington Post.

Democrats grab key Wisconsin Senate seat in Tuesday's special elections, wrote the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Democratic wave still growing, wrote Fox News.

There is reason to think the alarm was real, given that Wisconsin's Republican governor, Scott Walker, called the election a wake-up call. It comes in the wake of the lost special election in Alabama for the Senate and several other GOP special election losses. Worse still, the GOP outspent the Democrats by about five to one in the race and still lost. There is a sense that the Democrats are consolidating to take back power by November, even with their records of failure still fresh in many voters' minds.

WAKE UP CALL: Can’t presume that voters know we are getting positive things done in Wisconsin. Help us share the good news. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 17, 2018

Why did it happen? Actually, the newspapers do offer a few clues.

This one, on Schachtner, leaped out at me, from the Post:

Her campaign focused not on attacking Trump but fighting the opioid crisis, improving access to health care[,] and bringing good-paying jobs to the region. She didn't need to talk about the president to benefit from an outpouring of progressive energy and conservative apathy.

And this, from the Journal-Sentinel:

Jarchow, an attorney, has pushed bills to strengthen the rights of property owners over government regulations and has sometimes voted against his party, opposing Walker's budget last year and the multibillion-dollar deal to bring a Foxconn Technology Group factory to Racine County.

And this, from the Washington Examiner:

Mike Gousha, who hosts one of Wisconsin's most prominent political talk shows, added an interesting observation. "Schachtner also ran on resentment toward Madison and MKE, " he tweeted. "From her campaign announcement: 'Whether it's roads, schools or jobs, Madison politicians take money away from us and give it to Milwaukee.'"

So the Republican was talking about property rights and deregulation in the campaign, while the Democrat was talking about solving the opiate crisis, alleviating the nightmare of Obamacare and getting good-paying jobs to the district?

Instead of asking whom you think voters would choose with that contrasting pair of platforms, the more useful question is, which platform would President Trump have taken had he been the candidate in that election?

Obviously.

Campaigning on dry deregulatory issues is certainly being in the right as a conservative, but it's no match for a populist platform aimed at helping people in distress. Of course the Democrat did better – she cribbed her campaign notes straight from Donald Trump, who won the state on just those themes.

There are a couple of other things that stand out. Scott Walker has been in power for a while and obviously is the object of voter frustration based on being the incumbent. It would explain his tweet that voters don't know how good they have it against the message voters are sending, which is to do better.

Also, the Journal-Sentinel notes that Jarchow didn't stand behind Walker on the budget in an earlier legislative test, and he opposed a bid to bring a big company (read: jobs) to his district. Both of those things are just stupidity, given the voter mood. Voters want Republicans who will stand with their leader and not squelch every reform based on some boutique issue, as we saw in Congress during the multiple Obamacare repeal efforts. They also want politicians who will bring in the jobs, not the welfare checks. It sounds as though Jarchow had some deficiencies as a candidate.

It probably also helped that Schachtner was a woman. Some voters have concluded, for whatever reason, that with the Weinstein scandal, it's important to elect more women. The GOP might have done better, then, with a female candidate running on a populist platform.

It's not a disaster for the Republicans legislatively, but it could be a bellwether of the future. What it means is that Republicans have to campaign more like Trump and stick to him once they win office.