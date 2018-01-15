Standing by for criticism of Minnesota Vikings as racist

But if the national spotlight does fall on the Vikings and their home town, as a born and raised Minnesotan, I am bracing for the racial hypersensitivity squad to put together three facts and claim that the Vikings must be racist.

The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to be the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. But first, they have to get past the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game next weekend – far from a certainty, as the Eagles are the number-one seed in the playoffs and will enjoy a home field advantage.

First fact: Minnesota has a smaller than average percentage of blacks among its population. Via Bustle.com:

According to the 2010 census of the North Star State, black people make up just over 8 percent of the total population. White residents, conversely, account for nearly 79 percent. The report shows a 2-percent increase of black residents over five years, but Minnesota is still overwhelmingly white. Does this represent a problem? According to a report from The Washington Post, these statistics reflect a larger issue of racial disparity. Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps between white and black students, and within Minneapolis specifically, roughly 62 percent of black students attend high-poverty schools. Minnesota has likewise been ranked as the worst state for financial inequality, according to a 2015 WalletHub study [that] looked at factors of household income, home-ownership, and educational attainment between white and black Minnesotans.

Missing from this account: Until the State Department chose Minnesota as the principal destination for Somali refugees (citing the state's generous welfare benefits!), the state had a tiny population of African-Americans. The late superstar Prince was the most famous Minnesota-born black American, and he remained loyal to the place of his birth throughout his life, even building a studio complex there for film, television, and recording.

But taking people from a culture so alien to ours ensures that poverty will be widespread for at least the first generation.

Second fact: No members of the Vikings squad have taken the knee during the National Anthem protests.

Third fact: The Vikings logo is the only major-league sports logo that features an explicitly Caucasian image.

The New England Patriots, a possible Super Bowl team this year, in contrast, chose a racially ambiguous character for their logo.

This is fully justifiable, for a black American, Crispus Attucks, was the first casualty of the American Revolution, in the Boston Massacre. So far as anyone knows, there were no Vikings of African origin.

Until now, the Vikings logo has been defined as non-racist because, unlike the Atlanta Braves and Washington Redskins, Vikings, as Caucasians, were not an oppressed people.

But these days, anything exclusively Caucasian is viewed by many on the left as inherently racist.

Put these three items together, and my hunch is that we are in for a wave of criticism of the Vikings as the racist team if they play in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Stand by for lots of stories on how few Somalis in Minnesota can afford tickets, and how overwhelmingly Caucasian are the crowds that attend games.