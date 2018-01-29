Speaking real truth to real power

This year, Villa walked the red carpet in wedding dress that made another political statement.

Fox News:

Joy Villa turned up at the 60th Grammy Awards in a dress meant to make a statement. The singer wore a white wedding dress that she hand-painted with the image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow paired with a purse that read "choose life."

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," she told Fox News. "I'm all about life."

Villa, who made a name for herself at last year's Grammys with a "Make America Great Again" dress, paired her Pronovias dress with a tiara and sparkling jewlery. She said she was inspired to paint this year's dress because she gave a baby up for adoption when she was 21, and she said she supports adoption over abortion.

The 26-year-old said she is thrilled with President Trump so far.

"I love what he is doing; unemployment is down," she said. "I am totally for President Trump, and it's only been one year. I can't wait for the next seven years!"

She said she spoke to the president's daughter Ivanka Trump over the holidays.

"I'm very close with his daughter Ivanka. She is a phenomenal woman. She wants to empower women."

Villa said there are very few conservative celebs, but that doesn't deter her from sharing her point of view.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy we see from celebrities," she insisted.

Villa praised Trump's tax plan and said she is excited about what's coming from the administration in 2018.