So Nikki Haley, Sarah Sanders, and Sarah Palin didn't attend the Women's March?

Last Saturday, several million women once again had a public temper tantrum, for that's what it really was, because a year earlier they didn't get what they wanted. What they wanted was the election to the presidency of a woman who attained power – i.e., was elected senator – in a state in which she didn't reside and later as a high-level government official, secretary of state, and finally, after an eight-year wait, nomination to the presidency, through her husband's, um, coat-tails, so to speak. This is a woman who enabled and excused her husband's predatory and violent sexual behavior while maligning his victims. And so these women protested, thus repudiating a democratic election, one in which the winner overwhelmingly captured the Electoral College and also the white female vote. Saturday's female get-together of resistance against a duly and democratically elected president was justified as a march to the polls, called Power to the Polls.

The Power to the Polls rally aims to launch a national voter registration and mobilization tour. The goal is to register more women to vote, and to elect more women and progressive candidates to public office. But many women were able to register to vote and actively involve themselves in politics independently, without prodding by a mass female self-victimization. They didn't attend the pity parties. They were too busy and too productive elsewhere. Here are just a few prominent ones; and there are so many more: Two years ago, Nikki Haley (R), the daughter of immigrants from India and a woman of a little color, was governor of South Carolina. Last year, President Donald J. Trump (R) appointed her as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. On the eve of the first anniversary of her new job, she was in Afghanistan, meeting the women of that country who have real problems of health, education, and safety, hoping and helping to improve their condition. However, the terrible plight of the women of Afghanistan, of Iran was just not on the minds of the pink pussy-hatted self-centered silly sign-carrying women Saturday. RT@USUN: Thank you First Lady Ghani for introducing us to this group of women. Today in Afghanistan, more girls are going to school & women are serving their government & starting businesses. They're using the power of their voices to create a brighter future for their country. pic.twitter.com/OnmZB4dVsB — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 17, 2018 Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, whom the (in)tolerant liberals love to hate, mocking her for her supposedly large size while jealous of her multiple talents, such as pie-baking, which is way beyond their skill set, was busy as usual Saturday, calmly pointing out that another Democratic woman, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is "very proud" that Democrats shut the government down over illegal immigration and is taking Democrats out tonight to celebrate. Nice message to send to the brave men and women of our military and border patrol forced to work without pay during the #DemocraticShutdown. But...but...that's apparently just fine, because Pelosi is a woman, and a rich one at that – well, okay, her husband is very, very, very rich, so a thousand-dollar tax reduction or even a bonus is "crumbs." Yes, lady-marchers offended by some of Trump's statements, that crummy dismissal is beyond offensive, indicating that you don't understand real women. Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin (R), another non-attendee, was elected mayor and then governor in Alaska, and then chosen by Sen. John McCain (R) as his vice presidential running mate ten years ago, all accomplished without a whiny march and a rich male. She did it on her own skills and talents. Here's another multi-talented woman, who succeeded while raising children, including a handicapped one, with her husband, and who knows how to shoot. Whoops! Another one dismissed by the marchers. These three, and others like them, are the real role models for the lady-marchers. But they're too formidable, so the marchers will march again, repeating and repeating while wondering why they aren't getting anywhere.