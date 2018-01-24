Sieg heil to the chief

Democrats claim that Adolf Hitler is the most successful politician in American history, having been elected president in 1968, 1972, 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000, 2004, and 2016. "Hitler" is, of course, Democrats' favorite smear against every elected Republican president since Richard Nixon. It's their default position, their go-to slander, because it's a wonderfully efficient word. "Hitler" is Lucifer, Beelzebub, and the boogeyman all rolled into one. "Hitler" encompasses terror, torture, racism, and every other "ism" an ambitious demagogue could imagine. "Hitler" says it all.

Whenever a Democrat describes opponents with words like "Hitler" and "Nazi," fellow Democrats cheer. Yet whenever Trump speaks, those same Democrats suddenly exhibit an exquisite sensitivity to words. When Trump talked about ending chain migration, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin – who once likened Gitmo to a Nazi concentration camp – pointed out that the word "chain" is hurtful to "African-Americans [whose ancestors] migrated to America in chains." When Trump was accused of having described certain nations as "s-hole countries," Democrat Senator Cory Booker broke out in "tears of rage." Democrats would have us believe they are compassionate souls expressing honest alarm. If so, they're insane. Otherwise, they're trying to rouse their rabble into buying what the Nazis called "the big lie." And what a lie it is. If America were Nazi Germany, propaganda minister Sarah Huckabee Sanders would have closed down CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times; the Washington Post; and the news departments of NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and she would have imprisoned their employees. If America were the Third Reich, Antifa would wear brown shirts, they'd disrupt Democrat gatherings, and they'd report to Reichsführer Mike Pence. If Trump were der Führer, Crazy Jim Acosta would have disappeared. No, Trump isn't an autocrat. An autocrat wouldn't try to reduce the D.C. swamp; he'd try to expand it, because it would be his swamp, an instrument of his control over the rest of us. An autocrat wouldn't reduce federal regulations or taxes; he'd increase them. An autocrat wouldn't follow the Constitution; he'd ignore it. Trump hasn't selectively ignored the laws of our country, or instructed his intelligence services to surveil political opponents, or instructed his Justice Department to exonerate political allies. And as much as President Trump has complained about "fake news" and wondered aloud if libel laws should be changed, probably he's never spied on news bureaus or beat reporters. Autocrats, and leftist politicians, do this kind of thing. Chances are, an American Hitler wouldn't come from the political right; he'd come from the political left. And he wouldn't be the enemy of the press, or Hollywood, or academia. He'd be their darling. And the left wouldn't call him Hitler. They'd call him Leader.