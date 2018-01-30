She'd rather be on TV Tuesday night

After all, how long can you watch actors give one-sided political statements? It would be more interesting, sort of like the British Parliament, if both sides got up and called each other something.

To be honest, I did not watch the Grammys. I have not since President Reagan.

But no, the Grammys are "one way" when it comes to politics and that's why I watched American Graffiti. At least Wolfman Jack does not get in your face with politics.

As I learned on Monday morning, Mrs. Clinton made a surprise appearance and read from Fire and Fury:

The segment resulted in wild applause from the star-studded crowd. But not all were pleased. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the bit. However, the harshest words came from Donald Trump Jr. After the show, Grammys Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich said getting Clinton to appear in the skit wasn't tough. However, he credited Corden with sealing the deal. "She kind of took a couple of days to say 'yes,' but ultimately she saw the script, she knew what we were doing and she liked it." Clinton recorded the segment near her home on Friday, the Grammys producer added. He also admitted that he was aware the cameo was receiving some backlash, but said they stand by what they did.

Well, I guess that was the B-side of the "bit....es".

In the end, it probably turned people off. After all, am I the only who finds it disgusting to watch U.S. performers talk about repression? They should read The Gulag Archipelago or talk to people who live under serious repression and get the real story.

It seems that the ratings were another disaster, with the lowest viewership since the awards first aired. Furthermore, I'm sure that Mrs. Clinton would have rather be delivering the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

She is silly, this woman named Hillary Clinton!

