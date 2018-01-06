Senior AIDS official arrested for trying to molest young boy

A director within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is accused of asking a person, who he thought to be a 15-year-old boy, to perform a variety of sex [sic] acts including urination.

A senior AIDS official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been arrested in a sting where he thought he was going to be engaging in "water sports" (that didn't involve water) with a young boy. In reality, he was talking to the police.

On Thursday, Michael Goldrosen, 56, of Silver Spring, was formally indicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court on one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. According to a detailed seven-page charging document obtained by ABC7, Goldrosen posted an advertisement in the "casual encounters" section of Craigslist on or about Tuesday, October 17.

A police officer responded, claiming to be a 15-year-old boy.

Despite obvious red flags, Goldrosen allegedly replied, "I love ws. And like younger." Investigators clarify in court documents that "ws" stands for "water sports." Police say the federal government employee went on to share that he preferred to engage in oral sex [sic], be urinated on, was "ddf" (drug[-] and disease[-]free)[,] and required use of a condom during any "hook[]up." Court filings list Goldrosen as the director of State/HIV Programs for the Health Resources and Services Administration's HIV/AIDS Bureau. Court documents additionally state [that] Goldrosen has been with the federal agency for nearly three years, earning an annual salary of $140,000.

Above is a photo of Mr. Goldrosen, the alleged fan of water sports.

It's great knowing that the federal government has a highly compensated staff to fight AIDS. I did worry that with Mr. Goldrosen's arrest, the AIDS bureaucracy would be short-handed. Looking at the organization chart, however, I needn't have worried.

As you can see, there is still plenty of bureaucracy left to fight AIDS.

I have several thoughts about this:

1) The "casual encounters" section of Craigslist is where people go to hook up to have sex. Do you think that Craigslist could do a better job of policing the site by blocking posts from government I.P. addresses, to make it harder for government employees to solicit underage sex – or whatever other behaviors they're looking for?

2) With Mr. Goldrosen out of action, the government has no director of state AIDS programs. Do you think the director of community AIDS programs and director of metropolitan AIDS programs can pick up the slack?

3) President Trump recently disbanded his AIDS council. No one was quite sure why. Do you think Trump was worried that members of the council were using government resources to recruit young boys to go to the bathroom on them?

4) Mr. Goldrosen made only $140,000 a year. Do you think the problem is that government isn't paying enough to attract high-quality workers?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.