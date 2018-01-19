Secret (for now) memo may blow the lid off FISA warrant and Mueller investigation

Appearing last night on Hannity along with Sara Carter, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who have seen the memo, discussed it, while keeping the specifics under wraps. Gaetz uses the expression "palace coup." It is 11 minutes long and covers the potential implications more completely than other sources I have seen. A rush transcript follows the video.

Rush transcript via Grabien:

Joining us now with more information, congressman Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Fox News contributor Sara Carter. Let me ask all three of you, yes or no, am I over the target? Jim Jordan?

>> Sean, what I read today in that classified briefing room is as bad as I thought it was. And every single American citizen should have the ability to see that information to know exactly what our FBI was up to.

>> Sean: Will it shock the conscience of the American people.

>> Sean it, shocked me. I compared it to — I remember the day I walked in two years ago on the Benghazi committee walked in and sought immunity agreements given to people in the Clinton investigation. I didn’t know who they had given them to. I opened up that folder and I looked down the justice Department official slid that folder over to me on the table and look down and say they gave Cheryl mills immunity during the Clinton investigation? Clinton’s chief of staff? Her lawyer, today when I read the material, I had that same shocked feeling I was like wait a minute, this actually happened from our Justice Department and this FBI? That’s how serious this is that’s why we are calling on every bit of that information we got to see today to be made public for you to see, for journalists to the see, most importantly for the American people to see.

>> Sean: Matt Gaetz you saw these materials today you are agreeing with Jim Jordan. It sounded like a few people decided they wanted to fix, they fixed it not only so Hillary would get in trouble on the email server scandal we know felonies were. She rigged the primary. Sounds like they are fixing and rigging here a general election or to overturn an election and, you know, I mean, whatever word you want to describe that. Fixing, rigging, a coup, I don’t know.

>> You are describing the very elements of a palace coup, and after meadows and others of us reviews intelligence information today it’s abundantly clear that the entire Mueller investigation is a liability on a foundation of corruption. And what is so important is that we get this information in to the public square. The best disinfectant for this corruption is going to be sunshine and that’s why Jim Jordan and I have joined many other members of Congress in calling for this information to be released for the review of all of the American people. You know, Sean, when you been on this show each and every night making claims about the bias and the corruption and the deep state, people have accused you and your guests of being tin foil hat folks, lone voices in the wilderness. This critical intelligence information will convinced indicate the claims that have been made by so many and it is absolutely essential that we share it with all Americans. That’s what we’re fighting for in the Congress.

>> Sean: It S. It a fair statement that onion we have been unpeeling we have been over the target the whole time, congressman Gates?

>> Well, Sean, we can’t get into the specific information, but I can tell you I’m as certain as ever that the claims we have been making are accurate claims that there is intelligence information that backs it up. And that there has been a real attempt to undermine this president and it has come from the scariest of places. Some of the very people we have been talking about will be exposed and the key reason that all Americans need to see this memo is that it names names. It says who was involved with who. How different actors and characters we have heard about interacted with one another. And that is the type of information that we need all Americans to see immediately.

>> Sean: Sara Carter you have been all over this all day. What can you tell us about your reporting?

>> Well, I can certainly say that my reporting coincides with what congressman Gates and congressman Jordan are saying. And I think it’s far worse than what I believed could have happened. From what I have been told, senior government officials may be removed from office, may be fired. I don’t know how far this will go. I also want a lot of those questions answered, Sean, who was in relationship to who when it came to these FISA warrants? How did they operate with one another? What were these really egregious actions that took place that only this memorandum and report can tell us? And I have been watching my Twitter feed and I have been watching Twitter all day. I’m seeing #release the documents. #Release the documents everywhere. The American public deserves to know the truth here. It is absolutely essential that we understand what was happening and this was a duly elected president of the United States of America and if people within our own government were trying to usurp that and change the trajectory then the American people need to know.

>> Sean: I agree with you on release of documents. The “Wall Street journal” tonight in an editorial, they are demanding the same thing. Congressman Jordan, we deserve to see this. You agree with that? And how soon will would he be able to get our eyes on these documents?

>> Great question, Sean. Here is the process, chairman nunes in the intelligence committee in the house can he bring the committee back together. They can have a vote. If the majority of the committee votes to release these documents, the executive branch gets a certain amount of time to review them. If the executive branch gives a thumbs up they go public. This could happen real quick. Chairman nunes is committed to getting this information.

>> Sean: Not one Democrat wanted you to see it.

>> No they didn’t. After you read it and playing partisan politics you can see why they didn’t want us to see that and why though won’t want the American people U this is something that needs to be — this should never happen in a country as great as the United States of America and we need every single American, take a look at this and see what exactly their government did and law enforcement division did. This is that kind of information and needs to be public as soon as possible.

>> Sean: Sounds to me like a lot of people, congressman Gates, need to be fired and investigated.

>> That’s right. I think that this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail. I was very persuaded by the evidence. And it also became clear to me why chuck grassley and Lindsey Graham felt it so important to refer this matter for criminal prosecution. You don’t get to try to undermine our country, undermine our elections and simply get fired. I think there will be criminal implications here. We have to underscore the point you just made. Every single Democrat on the intelligence committee voted against even allowing other members of Congress to see this information. So you know they’re going to fight against release to the American people. What are the Democrats so afraid of? Why don’t they want the American people to know the truth about what was going on with the government, how that impacted the president, his transition, his campaign and it just seems interesting to me that Democrats don’t want us to know what the entire basis was in the first place for the Mueller probe they want to drag this out through the midterm elections to embarrass this president and distract from the critical work we have to do to save this great country.

>> Sean: Do you conclude that Mueller, the whole issue of trump-russia collusion should have never come up. Does Mueller need to disand.

>> This was a liability on corruption built on a sham. The entire investigation is a fiction. It’s a fallacy. And when the American people see how this began when the American people see how different people I recollect actorred with one another and how different organizations were infiltrated and subjected to biased individuals and how that really played out, I think that every American will understand how absolutely ludicrous it is that we continue to allow the Mueller probe to go forward. It needs to end because the entire basis is a lie.

>> Sean: I know from my sources, Sarah, that they are saying this should result in the immediate firing of Lisa page, of Peter strzok, of Bruce Ohr, also Andrew Mccabe. I have some questions, where does Rod Rosenstein stick in this equation the one who appointed the special counsel? Because we now know the dossier, the phony Clinton bought and paid for dossier that was used for the FISA warrant. All of this leads to Mueller. That never should have happened because it was on opposition party propaganda. And then what’s with Comey, what’s his involvement here? Where does he stand? Where does Mueller’s investigation stand based on your reporting tonight?

>> Well, apparently, when this document goes public, which I believe it will I do believe it will be the unraveling of the Mueller probe. And I have been hearing that from other sources. And, Sean, this was all about in the beginning, remember, trump-russia collusion, trump-russia collusion. Now we know from what we have been hearing from the sources, from the congressional members who have seen this memo that the collusion appears to be between certain members of the FBI and the doj and the mostly cloudy campaign and that the foundation of this was all based on lies. Not only do I want to know what Rosenstein who was actually the department of justice was withholding that information for a long period of time, you know, and then finally gave it up to the house intelligence community.

>> Sean: Did Rosenstein sign off on extension of this warrant do we know.

>> I don’t know that yet. I haven’t had the privilege of seeing the actual classified document, of course, the congressional members have. But I do not know the answer to that yet. But I would like to know how Sydney Blumenthal plays into all of this because I think that’s going to be a very telling revelation when all of this comes out.

>> Sean: Do you have — can you give us any information, not giving us any details, congressman Jordan about Comey, about mullen? And I’m very interested about Rod Rosenstein in all of. This no. There are certain people who can sign FISA application. Only certain people can at the Justice Department. We don’t know who did. After did you go read this material.

>> Sean: Woe, we can eliminate this quickly it wasn’t Jeff Sessions to ho was recused. Either Rosenstein or I believe one other person has the ability.

>> Only a handful of people at FBI and justice who can sign off on one. Who did that? We don’t know. What we do know is what we have been talking about, this should go public. We also know there is more to come. Investigation at the intelligence committee is not complete. Thank goodness they are doing what they’re doing. Push to get these documents in the first place. Their investigation is not complete. When it’s complete, then you are going to see the Judiciary Committee and the house do even more.

>> Sean: Comey had to know all of this was going on, didn’t he?

>> Well, again, we can’t talk about specifics who knew what and what we read today. What we read today though was a memo that compiled information that they got that they presented to members of Congress to look at. We called for members of Congress to see this a few weeks ago. Now we are calling on all Americans to be able to see this material so they can see what really took place.

>> Sean: #Release the document. Release all the background associated with the document. Thank you all for being with us.

>> Thank you, Sean.